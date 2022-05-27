Here’s How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ For Free to See Tom Cruise’s Maverick 36 Years Later

If you’ve been waiting decades for the sequel, you may want to know how to watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free to see the return of Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 36 years later.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, which stars Cruise as Maverick, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, who’s given a chance to train at the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar. The movie was released on May 16, 1987, and went on to gross $356 million worldwide. The film also won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away in 1987. Top Gun: Maverick, which premieres 36 years after the original Top Gun, follows Maverick, now a test pilot and a flight instructor, as he trains a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the original Top Gun, revealed that the Top Gun sequel came from a call between Cruise and Paramount Pictures. “[Director] Joe [Kosinski] had a lookbook, a poster and the title, Top Gun: Maverick, and then he told Tom the journey of the character and the story he wanted to tell. Tom then looked at him, pulled out his phone and called the head of Paramount at that time and said, ‘I want to make another Top Gun.’ And that was it,” Bruckheimer said. Bruckheimer also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that there were conversations to make a Top Gun sequel after the film’s original release in 1986, but nothing ever came out of the talks. “Of course, we developed some stuff, but it never went anywhere. So we all went off and did other things,” he said. “Tom went off and made some terrific movies with fabulous directors, actors and writers. I went off and did what I did during that period. So our focus and our attention wasn’t on Top Gun as it should have been, but it finally came together five years ago, basically.”

Along with cruise, Val Kilmer also returns in Top Gun: Maverick as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter that Cruise’s participation in Top Gun: Maverick depended on whether Kilmer could come back. “[Tom] said, ‘I’m not making this movie without Val.’ When we filmed it, it was a very emotional day, having Val there and seeing him work with Tom after 35 years,” Bruckheimer said.

If you’ve been waiting 36 years for the sequel, you may want to know how to watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free and when it will be streaming after its theatrical release. Read on ahead for how to watch Top Gun: Maverick at home to see Cruise’s Maverick three decades later.

When does Top Gun: Maverick come out?

Top Gun: Maverick premieres in theaters on May 27, 2022.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online

How can fans watch Top Gun: Maverick online? Top Gun: Maverick is expected to stream on Paramount Plus on July 11, 2022. The date is 45 days after its theatrical release, which is the same amount of time it took for other Paramount Pictures movies—like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and Scream—to stream on Paramount Plus after their premiere in theaters.

Paramount Plus offers two plans: ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Watch 'Top Gun: Maverick' With on… $4.99+ Buy Now

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free

How can fans watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the Top Gun sequel when it’s available to stream on July 11, 2022.

The best way to watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Top Gun: Maverick at no cost. Along with Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Top Gun: Maverick online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching Top Gun: Maverick for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Who’s in the Top Gun: Maverick cast?

The Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from 1986’s Top Gun, as well as Val Kilmer, who reprises his role of Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. See below for the full Top Gun: Maverick cast.

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penelope “Penny” Benjamin

Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson

Glen Powell as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin

Lewis Pullman as Lieutenant Robert “Bob” Floyd

Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain

Val Kilmer as four-star Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky

Monica Barbaro as Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace

Charles Parnell as Rear Admiral Solomon “Warlock” Bates

Jay Ellis as Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch

Danny Ramirez as Lieutenant Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia

Greg Tarzan Davis as Lieutenant Javy “Coyote” Machado

Manny Jacinto as Fritz

Jack Schumacher as Omaha

Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bernie “Hondo” Coleman

Jake Picking as Lieutenant Brigham “Harvard” Lennox

Raymond Lee as Lieutenant Logan “Yale” Lee

Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin, Penny’s daughter

Jean Louisa Kelly as Sarah Kazansky

Chelsea Harris as Flag Aide Angela Burke

Anthony Edwards as LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw

Meg Ryan as Carole Bradshaw

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount Plus around July 11, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.