Here’s How to Watch the Tonys For Free to See What Show Wins Best Musical & More

If you’re a theater nerd, you may want to know how to watch the Tonys 2022 online for free to see which show wins Best Musical and more awards.

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre—or better known as the Tonys—started in April 1947 as an award to recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards, which are voted on by a committee designated by arts organizations like the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, are considered one of four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy (for music), the Oscar (for film) and the Emmy (for television) Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, which make up an EGOT.

Tony winners are presented with a medallion made of a mix of brass and bronze, with nickel plating on the outside and a black acrylic glass base and nickel-plated pewter swivel. The face of the medallion features an adaptation of the comedy and tragedy masks. Since the Tonys started, hundreds of medallions have been awarded.

After Broadway shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the 74th annual Tony Awards were rescheduled from June 2020 to September 2021. Now that Broadway is officially back and in full swing a year later, theater fans may want to know how to watch the Tonys 2022 online for free to see which of their favorite performers and shows win. Read on for how to watch the Tonys 2022 online for free to see all of the live performances.

When are the Tonys 2022?

The Tonys 2022 will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12, 2022, on CBS. An hour-long pre-show, titled The Tony Awards: Act One, will air on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus. The pre-show will be hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough and feature special performances, as well as the presentation of select awards.

How to watch Tonys 2022 online

The Tonys 2022 are available to stream on CBS and Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

CBS is available to stream on services like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month.

How to watch Tonys 2022 online for free

How can fans watch the Tonys 2022 online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the 75th annual Tony Awards at no cost.

The best way to watch the Tonys 2022 online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the Tonys 2022 at no cost. Along with the Tonys 2022, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch the Tonys 2022 online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching the Tonys 2022 for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

The best way to watch the Tonys 2022 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including ABC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch the Tonys 2022 for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like CBS, which is where the Tonys 2022 air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Tonys 2022. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Where are the Tonys 2022?

The Tonys 2022 will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York.

Who are the Tonys 2022 performers?

The Tonys 2022 performers include the cast of Broadway shows like A Strange Loop, Company and MJ. See below for the full list of the Tonys 2022 performers.

The cast of A Strange Loop

The cast of Company

The cast of Girl from the North Country

The cast of MJ

The cast of Mr. Saturday Night

The cast of The Music Man

The cast of Paradise Square

The cast of Six

Bernadette Peters

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

Billy Porter

The 2007 cast of Spring Awaken ing

Who is the Tonys 2022 host?

The Tonys 2022 host is Ariana DeBose, who was nominated for a Tony in 2018 in the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category for the role of Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are the hosts of the Tonys pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One.

