Here’s How to Watch TNT For Free, So You Can Stream NBA Games & More Without Cable

When it comes to cable television, TNT is watched by more people than any other network—but there’s also a way to watch TNT without cable! Let’s dive into how to watch TNT for free below.

TNT—originally an acronym for Turner Network Television—is a basic cable and satellite television channel that broadcasts across the United States. The channel’s original purpose was to air spillover content from its sister channel TBS, which consisted primarily of classic films and television shows; however, since June 2001, the channel’s programming has largely included television series and feature films, with a strong emphasis on drama. Shows like Snowpiercer,Animal Kingdom, Good Behavior, The Last Ship and Claws are just some of the wildly popular original series on TNT, along with reruns of current and former primetime crime dramas like Castle, Bones and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Aside from original dramas and reality TV programming, TNT is also home to several professional sporting events, such as NBA and college basketball games, PGA golf and hockey games (beginning in 2022, TNT is home to the NHA Winter Classic, followed by the Stanley Cup Finals in 2023). The channel also carries professional wrestling from AEW Rampage, airing live every Friday night.

In 2022, TNT also announced a new initiative to expand its coverage of diverse stories and voices alongside network stars like Tracy Morgan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Niecy Nash. The initiative saw the launch of original content like Securing the Bag, which tells the story of Black college athletes learning how to monetize their careers, and Taste the Culture with Justin Sutherland, which follows the Fast Foodies chef as he explores stories of food bringing communities together. Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, issued a statement revealing TNT’s commitment to an “equitable and inclusive culture,” noting at the time, “This isn’t simply a promise or a campaign; it’s part of the TNets DNA and will continue to be on display as these underrepresented audiences are showcased and highlighted throughout TNets branding campaigns, social media verticals, publicity efforts and TV series.”

If you happen to have a cable package (like this bundle from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can easily catch all these shows and more with TNT on your TV. But for the cable-cutters out there, don’t worry; we’re giving you tips for how to watch TNT for free below.

How to watch TNT without cable

Whether you’re looking for a place to stream Snowpiercer or catch the latest basketball game, you have plenty of options to stream TNT without cable this year. In general, your best bet is to try out a live TV streaming service that will allow you to watch the channel online as it airs live. We’ve included the best packages below, each of which offers TNT to watch your favorite shows, sports and wrestling events online. What’s more, most of the services below offer reasonable free trial periods, giving you a way to watch TNT without cable for free. More on that below!

Sling is one of your best options to watch TNT without cable. The streamer currently offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both cost $35 per month and offer TNT. If we had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch TNT online. Not only does the plan include more channels for sports fans, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch TNT without cable for just over $10 each.

FuboTV also offers users a way to watch TNT without cable. A FuboTV monthly membership costs $64.99, which runs you far less than typical cable bundles. Along with TNT, the streamer includes channels like NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and other top channels. FuboTV is also a favorite for sports fans, as it offers NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network and Golf Channel, among others.

Aside from sports, a FuboTV subscription gives you access to over 100 more channels—including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime—along with at least 250 hours of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of TV shows and movies. And just to sweeten the deal, FuboTV even allows up to three screens to stream at once so that family and friends can join you as you watch TNT without cable.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch TNT without cable, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including TNT, of course, to watch your favorite shows or games as they air live.

Not to mention, Hulu+ With Live TV now comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately, and gives you far more options when compared to other streamers.

How to watch TNT for free

While we already know there’s a way to watch TNT without cable, is there an option to watch TNT for free? Yes! Luckily, many of the streaming services included here are currently offering free trial periods which will allow you to watch TNT for free. One of your best bets is to use FuboTV’s free trial. The service, which includes the TNT channel, currently offers a 7-day free trial which you can cancel if you decide not to stick with the service. If you’re looking for a shorter trial period to watch TNT for free, you can also consider Sling’s 3-day free trial instead.

