How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop on New Year’s Eve 2019

If you’re wondering how to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve 2019, you’re not alone. The Times Square Ball Drop has been happening since 1907, and it’s pretty much an American New Year’s Eve tradition at this point to gather around the TV and watch thousands of New Yorkers stand in freezing temperatures as a huge crystal ball descends down a flagpole. But as years have gone by, there isn’t only one way to watch the Times Square ball drop anymore.

With the rise of the internet, there are tons of sites that livestream the Ball Drop in real-time, so you can celebrate New Year’s Eve from the comfort of your bed and laptop. And for those who are more old school, there are still good old-fashioned TV specials too, so viewers can watching musical performances and witty banter between celebrities before catching the main act.

But with so many options for New Year’s Eve, how do we decide on what to do? There’s only one New Year’s Eve marking the turn from 2018 to 2019, so which is the best way to celebrate it? Well, we’ll let you decide from our list of ways to watch the Ball Drop this year. No matter how you ring in the New Year—whetheri it’s online. on TV or in person—2019 is coming.

Online and Mobile

Organizers of the Ball Drop host a show every year and livestream it on several sites—each of which is mobile-friendly. This year’s show will be hosted by TV personality Allison Haggendorf, with Survivor alum Andrea Boehlke and TV personality Jeremy Hassel as street correspondents. Musical guests include Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha (“I’m a Mess”, “Meant to Be”) and alt-pop band lovelytheband (“broken”, “these are my friends”). Of course, there will also be the show’s main act, the Ball Drop, at midnight. Preparations for the Ball Drop, including a drop test and decorations, can be viewed on the event’s YouTube channel.

Where to Watch: TimesSquareNYC.org, TimesSquareBall.net, Livestream.com/2019, Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC

Time: 6 p.m. EST – 12:15 a.m. EST

TV Specials

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Returning for its 47th year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest—one of the longest-running and most popular New Year’s specials—in America, will feature performances from Christina Aguilera, Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block. (Aguilera, who headlines the show, will return for her first time since 2007.) Comedian Jenny McCarthy will serve as a street correspondent, helping Seacrest count down to the Ball Drop at midnight in Times Square.

Where to Watch: ABC

Time: 8 p.m. EST – 1:30 a.m. EST

New Year’s Eve Live

Anderson Cooper returns for the 11th New Year’s Eve Live show on CNN, with longtime best friend and Bravo personality, Andy Cohen, as his cohost. The festivities start at 8 p.m., with Cooper and Cohen counting down the Ball Drop in Times Square. At 12:30 a.m., CNN journalists Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will take over to count down the central time zone’s midnight in New Orleans.

Where to Watch: CNN

Time: 8 p.m. EST – 1:05 a.m. EST

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square!

Expect several celebrity surprises at Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square! Hosted by comedian Steve Harvey and journalist Maria Menounos (both of who have won Emmys, we might add), the show will include appearances from Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson and Michael Strahan. Musical performances from Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We will also happen, as the show counts down the Ball Drop at midnight.

Where to Watch: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. EST – 12:30 a.m. EST

All-American New Year

Hosted by FOX News hosts Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery (FOX Business Network) and Pete Hegseth (FOX & Friends), FOX News’ All-American New Year returns for another celebration in Times Square. Along with the main New York show, the special will include several FOX News correspondents in cities across the country, including New Orleans, Louisiana, Miami, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee.

Where to Watch: Fox News

Time: 8 p.m. EST – 1 a.m. EST