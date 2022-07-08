Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ at Home For Free to See Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Reunite

If you can’t wait to see the debut of Mighty Thor, you may want to know how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home online for free and when it’ll be available to stream on Disney Plus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor franchise after 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: Dark World and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The film—which is the 30th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall—stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, the God of Thunder, an Avenger and the former king of Asgard. The character is based on a god of the same name from Norse mythology and made his debut in the Marvel Comic in the issue, “Journey into Mystery #83,” in 1962.

In an interview with the Associated Press in May 2022, director Taika Waititi—who also directed Thor: Ragnarok—explained that Thor: Love and Thunder follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which sees Thor become overweight after the destruction of Asgard. “Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero,” he said. “I guess you could call it a midlife crisis.” Thor: Love and Thunder also sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who appeared in Thor and Thor: Dark World but hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more than eight years. In an interview with Moviefone, Portman opened up about what it was like to reunite with Hemsworth as Thor and Jane, who becomes the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It was so fun to work with Chris again,” she said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just the best person, he’s so nice, fun, hardworking and such a good actor. He’s so just wonderful, and it was also very moving. When we met, we had both just started dating our future spouses on the first one and now our kids are running around on the set playing together. So, that was so wild to kind of cut to 10 years later.” She continued, “Similarly, in the film, I think our characters are kind of reuniting after all this time passed and seeing where the other is in their lives, and so much has changed for them. I mean, it’s not similar places. We are in our lives as our characters are, but just the passage of time and how wild that is to have this relationship with someone that you’ve known for so long.”

So when is Thor: Love and Thunder free on Disney Plus? Read on for how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home and when the fourth Thor movie be available to stream at no cost.

When does Thor: Love and Thunder come out?

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered in theaters on July 8, 2022.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online

How can fans watch Thor: Love and Thunder online? Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream for free on Disney Plus around 45 days after its release date, which would be around August 22, 2022. At a press conference in 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—the first Marvel movie since the current health crisis to not stream on Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time as its theatrical release—would be available to stream 45 days after its premiere in theaters. “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls,” Chapek said at the time. “Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid.” However, despite Chapek’s announcement about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ 45-day window, it took the film, which premiered on September 3, 2021, total of 70 days to officially arrive on Disney Plus on November 12, 2021. The next Marvel movie, Eternals (which premiered on November 5, 2021), took 68 days to arrive on Disney Plus on January 12, 2022, which means it could take Thor: Love and Thunder until September 16, 2022, before it hits Disney Plus.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online for free

How can fans watch Thor: Love and Thunder online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Thor 4 at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Who’s in the Thor: Love and Thunder cast?

Who’s in the Thor: Love and Thunder cast? Thor: Love and Thunder cast see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor Odinson. Hemsworth has played Thor in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2011’s Thor, 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Thor Dark World, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Doctor Strange, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The Thor: Love and Thunder cast also sees the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who made her Marvel Cinematic Debut in Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who appeared in Thor and Thor: Dark World. In an interview with Moviefone in June 2022, Portman revealed that she was first asked by director Taika Waititi to return as Jane right before the current health crisis.

“It was such an incredible opportunity that Taika and Marvel invited me back in this way where Jane gets to become The Mighty Thor,” she said. “I got to work with Chris again, and with Tessa again, even though we hadn’t worked in the MCU together, but we had worked together on Annihilation. It was just such a gift to get to come into this incredibly fun environment, and with people I felt so comfortable with.” She also confirmed she was aware of the comics storyline where Jane becomes the Mighty Thor. “I think it was actually first mentioned to me by journalists when I was doing press for something around the time the comics first came out,” she said. “So, I had heard about it, but it wasn’t until Taika approached me. I mean, it was right before the pandemic I feel like that he kind of started talking to me about the possibility of doing it together.”

See below for the full Thor: Love and Thunder cast.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson



Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher :



Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie



Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Taika Waititi as Korg

Russell Crowe as Zeu

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Matt Damon as an Asgardian actor playing Loki

Sam Neill as an Asgardian actor playing Odin

Luke Hemsworth as an Asgardian actor playing Thor

Melissa McCarthy as an Asgardian actress playing Hela

Ben Falcone as a stage manager

Stephen Murdoch as Miek

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Stellan Skarsgard as Erik Selvig

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Daley Pearson as Daryl

Simon Russell Beale as Dionysus

Akosia Sabet appears as Bast

Jonathan Brugh as Deacon

Kieron L. Dyer as Axl

India Hemsworth as Love

Elsa Pataky as the wolf woman

Brett Goldstein as Hercules

Will there be a Thor 5?

Will there be a Thor 5? At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel confirmed there will be a Thor 5 with a slide that read: “Thor will return.” In an interview with Wired in June 2022, Hemsworth hinted that Thor: Love and Thunder may be his last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder, and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know,” he said. “It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I was, in Taika’s words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also told Total Film in June 2022 that he has “many” Thor stories to tell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would want Hemsworth to continue as the character to tell them. “I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character,” he said. Hemsworth told the magazine that he’d return as Thor as long as each movie and story is different. “Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I’m just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on,” he said. “But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it becomes too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this doesn’t… I think I’ve…'” He continued, “I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit.”

Hemsworth also told Deadline in June 2022 that he’ll continue to play until someone tells him to “get off the stage.” “I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage,” he said. “There’s an adolescent quality to him, a sense of adventure. And a sort of fun immaturity.” He continued, “Working with Waititi], it’s something different each time, something fresh. And he’s a dear friend. He has the same sort of immature quality I was talking about. In the best way possible.” Thor: Love and Thunder executive producer Brian Chapek also explained to Deadline that Thor is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe character to have four solo movies, which is a testament to the character. “Well I would say he’s the only person so far to get four movies. That’s not necessarily a hint, but it’s not a restriction either,” he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney Plus around August 22, 2022. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

