Here’s How to Watch The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience For Free, So You Don’t Miss This ‘Immersive’ Concert Event

Even if you didn’t get tickets to The Weeknd’s tour, you can still experience a Dawn FM concert this year—and yes, there’s a way to see it without spending a dime. Here’s what we know about how to watch The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience online for free.

The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed album, Dawn FM, is getting the digital concert treatment over on Prime Video—the same streamer behind Justin Bieber’s Our World concert and Rihanna’s Fenty show live streams, to name a few. The singer partnered with the platform to bring a theatrical performance of Dawn FM to audiences at home, one which promises to “immerse” its spectators in the eerie and moody atmosphere of the album. The concert event, officially titled “The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience” will be available to stream on the platform in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” The Weeknd said in a press release announcing the concert. Previously, The Weeknd teamed up with Amazon in January 2022, promoting his album drop on Twitch and via the Amazon Music app.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, gushed about the concert event in a separate statement. “Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers,” she said. “With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

Alongside the concert, a live EP of tracks from the event will also be available exclusively on Amazon Music in addition to a Dawn FM Experience retail drop. If you’d rather spend your money on that exclusive merch and save on streaming, read on ahead for how to watch The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience online for free.

When does The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM Experience’ come out?

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience is available to stream on Prime Video on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to watch The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM Experience’ online for free

So, how exactly can you watch The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience online for free? Lucky for you, Prime Video offers a free trial for 30 days, which is more than enough time to stream The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience at no cost. We’ve included details about signing up for Prime Video’s free trial below, which you can take advantage of even if you’ve signed up before!

When compared to other streaming services, Prime Video’s free trial comes out on top. Unlike Paramount+ and Peacock, which only offer seven-day free trials, Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days—giving you about three weeks longer to enjoy all that the service offers, including The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience. Prime Video’s free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But the nicest part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers may sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime itself costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Now if you happen to be a student, Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer—so we’d recommend signing up if it’s an option for you. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is a whopping six months. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Student Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of a regular Amazon Prime subscription. Like the main service, Student Prime also comes with a free Prime Video subscription.

In addition to Prime Video, Student Prime includes the same benefits as regular Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery, free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub Plus, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of the homework help service Course Hero and a three-month free trial for Calm, a meditation app.

