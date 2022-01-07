Here’s How to Watch ‘The Tender’ Bar For Free to See Ben Affleck’s Heartfelt Performance

Now that Ben Affleck’s performance is officially streaming, many are wondering how to watch The Tender Bar online for free. The good news is, there’s an easy way to stream The Tender Bar online without paying a dime—and we’ve included our best suggestions below.

The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck, is based on J. R. Moehringer’s bestselling 2005 memoir of the same name. The film chronicles J.R.’s childhood on Long Island after his father, a violent drunk, abandons him and his mother. A colorful cast of characters step in as male role models for the boy throughout his life, but it is his uncle Charlie, played by Affleck, who remains a constant behind the bar at a local watering hole where J.R. spends many of his days and learns to become the best man he can be in this world. The Tender Bar makes for a heartwarming and inspiring coming-of-age film—and a strong awards contender for Clooney and Affleck in the process.

While The Tender Bar originally premiered in theaters, it’s already time for fans to find out how to watch The Tender Bar online now that it’s streaming. For everything there is to know about streaming The Tender Bar, just keep on reading up ahead.

Where can I watch The Tender Bar?

The Tender Bar opened in select theaters in the U.S. on December 17, 2021. You can find tickets to a showing near you here. But if you’d rather watch The Tender Bar online, you also have some great options below—just keep on reading to find out.

When is The Tender Bar streaming?

The Tender Bar begins streaming on Amazon Prime on January 7, 2021. Below you can find out how to watch The Tender Bar online for free, whether or not you have an Amazon Prime subscription yet.

How to watch The Tender Bar online

Currently, the only place to watch The Tender Bar online is on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month—or $119 per year, which saves about $36 from the monthly subscription.

In addition to the thousands of shows and movies available on Amazon Prime Video—such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and original films like Manchester by the Sea (which won two Oscars in 2017), Honey Boy and The Big Sick—Amazon Prime also includes extra perks for subscribers. These include Prime Delivery, which offers free two-day shipping, same-day shipping and release-date delivery, as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading.

But what about those without an Amazon Prime subscription? Don’t worry—even if you’re not a current Amazon Prime subscriber, there’s still a way to watch The Tender Bar online for free. Check out your options up ahead.

How to watch The Tender Bar online for free

So how can one watch The Tender Bar online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial to watch The Tender Bar online for free. Keep on reading to find out how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, even if you’ve signed up before.

One of the best ways to watch The Tender Bar online for free is with Amazon Prime Video’s free trial. The great thing about this free trial offer is that it’s four times longer than most other streaming services like Paramount+ and Peacock, which only offer seven-day free trials. By comparison, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days long—a whopping three weeks more than competitors. This 30-day free trial gives you more than enough time to watch The Tender Bar online for free in full.

Even if you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial in the past, you’re still eligible to sign up again to watch The Tender Bar online for free. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 month period. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members and is free for current Amazon Prime members.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial to watch The Tender Bar online for free.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, you have an even better option for how to watch The Tender Bar online for free—and that’s because Amazon’s Student Prime free trial is even longer. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription. But compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months longer than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of a regular subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Tender Bar online for free using Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student “ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is The Tender Bar about?

The Tender Bar follows the story of a boy named J.R., played by Tye Sheridan, who grows up without a father and spends his most formative moments at a bar owned by his Uncle Charlie. Played by Ben Affleck, Uncle Charlie is just one of J.R.’s many father figures; though not all are quite as sharp and heartfelt as him. Back home, J.R. lives with his grandfather and witnesses his mother, played by Lily Rabe, struggle to provide him with many of the opportunities she never had as a child. But it is his time at Uncle Charlie’s bar that gives J.R. the courage to pursue his dreams in work and love—even if his attempts aren’t always the most graceful. The result is an honest and compassionate coming-of-age story, based on the real-life experiences of The Tender Bar’s memoir author, J.R. Moehringer.

Who is in The Tender Bar cast?

The Tender Bar’s cast includes two-time Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck in the starring role of Charlie Moehringer, uncle to J.R. Moehringer. His nephew’s character is played by multiple actors, as we see him growing up throughout the film, whereas the boy’s mother, Dorothy, is played by Tony Award-nominated actress Lily Rabe. You can find the full Tender Bar cast below.

Ben Affleck as Charlie Moehringer

Tye Sheridan as J.R. Moehringer

Daniel Ranieri as young J.R. Moehringer

Ron Livingston as future J.R. Moehringer

Lily Rabe as Dorothy Moehringer

Christopher Lloyd as Grandpa Moehringer

Max Martini as Papa “The Voice” Moehringer

Sondra James as Grandma Moehringer

Michael Braun as Bobo

Matthew Delamater as Joey D

Max Casella as Chief

Rhenzy Feliz as Wesley

Ivan Leung as Jimmy

Briana Middleton as Sidney

The Tender Bar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

