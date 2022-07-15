Here’s How to Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ to See the Love Triangle Taking Over TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve come across the Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah TikToks, you may want to know how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online for free to see the love triangle the internet still hasn’t stopped talking about.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, which premiered on June 17, 2022, is based on a book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, who is also the author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series. The trilogy include three books—2009’s The Summer I Turned Pretty; 2010’s It’s Not Summer Without You; and 2011’s We’ll Always Have Summer—and follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, a teenage girl, who, on an annual vacation to a family friends’ beach house in Cousin’s Beach with her mother and older brother, finds herself in a love triangle after reuniting with her mother’s best friends sons, brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

In an interview with Collider, Han, who also created and wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty TV adaptation, revealed what it was like to adapt her own books. “I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep? And what do the fans care the most about? I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I’ve seen over the years from fans, so that’s how we looked at this adaptation,” she said. “What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what’s going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you’re doing something new in a way, too. That it’s not going to be just the exact same thing, but what’s the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?”

She explained that she wrote the story in a similar way to how she wrote the books. “I think that in my novel-writing life, I don’t outline, and it’s very intuitive for me,” she said. “Picture it like I am going through a forest blindfolded, and I’m feeling my way through, and I know where the finish point is, but it’s kind of like, how am I getting there? I also don’t write in order and I kind of see it when it’s like 85 percent, 90 percent there, then everything comes into focus for me. I often picture like, I’m Iron Man. It was like click, click, click, all the pieces are coming together. That’s how I see the story, and suddenly it becomes clear to me.

So where can fan stream The Summer I Turned Pretty? Read on for how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online for free to see the show TikTok is still obsessing over.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online for free

Read on for how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 is seven episodes.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a book trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, who is also the author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series. The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy include three books: 2009’s The Summer I Turned Pretty; 2010’s It’s Not Summer Without You; and 2011’s We’ll Always Have Summer. The books follow Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who, on an annual vacation to a family friends’ beach house in Cousin’s Beach with her mother and older brother, finds herself in a love triangle after reuniting with her mother’s best friends sons, brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

Who’s in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast?

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, and Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno as her love interests, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. See the full Summer I Turned Pretty cast below.

Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

David Iacono as Cam

Summer Madison as Nicole

Rain Spencer as Taylor

