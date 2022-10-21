Here’s How to Watch ‘The Peripheral’ For Free to See the Show Being Called ‘Westworld’ Meets ‘Black Mirror’

If you love mystery and science fiction, you may want to know how to watch The Peripheral online for free to see the new show being called Westworld meets Black Mirror.

The Peripheral, which premiered in October 2022, is a science-fiction television series based on William Gibson’s book of the same name. The book follows Flynn Fisher, and her brother, Burton Fisher, two siblings who live on a country road in rural America where jobs are scarce. Burton, a veteran of the lives United States Marine Corps’ Haptic Recon unit, lives on money from the Veterans Administration for neurological damaged suffered in the force, while Flynn works at a 3D printshop. Burton also moonlights online as a security guard in a game prototype of a virtual world that resembles London. Flynne, who was once an expert combat scout in online gaming before she gave up shooting games for good, took over a one of Flynne’s shifts, where she witnesses a mysterious murder that sets the story into motion.

In an interview with IGN in October 2022, Chloe Grace Moretz, who plays Flynn, explained how The Peripheral—which was created by Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy—sets itself apart from other science-fiction shows. “I felt like it was fresh and exciting because even though it definitely goes into all the exciting areas of sci-fi, it was really grounded in the emotional relationship between Flynne and Burton,” she said. “For me, I felt like it was a safe home when you are watching the show, and especially when we were filming it, that no matter how far you went in the show you were willing to always go the distance with the characters because you were always going to come back home and know what you were really caring about and who you were really fighting for. To me, that’s an interesting aspect because sometimes sci-fi can feel clinical but The Peripheral is warm and inviting and wonderful outside of that.”

Jack Reynor, who plays Burton, added, “One of the things that I thought was really fresh about this was there is a timeline in the show where the technology feels very close. We are almost there. I think that’s really interesting. A lot of it is just about within our reach. In that, there’s another added layer of groundedness. I think that’s really compelling, too.” He continued, “Also, William Gibson has such a unique slant on science fiction. There are people who have done adaptations before, but I feel, and I really hope, that this is the one that finally does him justice, to a large degree.”

So…where can fans stream The Peripheral to see television’s newest must-see science-fiction show? Read on for how to watch The Peripheral online for free to see the wild series from start to finish.

When do new episodes of The Peripheral come out?

New episodes of The Peripheral come out Fridays at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Peripheral online

The Peripheral is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Peripheral online for free

Read on for how to watch The Peripheral online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Peripheral on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is The Peripheral?

There are eight episodes in The Peripheral season 1. The first two episodes premiered on October 21, 2022. Episodes will air Fridays at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT until the finale on December 2, 2022.

Who’s in The Peripheral cast?

The Peripheral cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz as the main character, Flynne Fisher, a woman who witnesses a murder after she takes the place of her brother, Burton Fisher, a veteran of United States Marine Corps’ Haptic Recon force, in his cyberspace security job. Jack Reynor plays Burton. See below for the full Peripheral cast.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher

Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton

Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher

JJ Feild as Lev Zubov

T’Nia Miller as Cherise Nuland

Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett

Katie Leung as Ash

Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella Fisher

Chris Coy as Jasper Baker

Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine

Julian Moore-Cook as Ossian

Adelind Horan as Billy Ann Baker

Austin Rising as Leon

Eli Goree as Conner Penske

Charlotte Riley as Aelita West

Amber Rose Revah as Grace

Alexandra Billings as Detective Ainsley Lowbeer

