Here’s How to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ For Free to See Keanu Reeves’ Return as Neo

The Matrix Resurrections (also known as The Matrix 4) is the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise after 1999’s The Matrix and 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The movies are set in a post-apocalyptic universe where the creation of artificial intelligence have led to the evolution of self-aware machines and the imprisonment of humans in a virtual reality system, the Matrix, where people are farmed as a power source. The films follow three heroes, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus, as they try to free humanity from the system.

The Matrix Resurrections is set 12 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions as Neo lives a normal life under his original name, Thomas A. Anderson, in San Francisco. His therapist prescribes him blue pills to counteract with his memories of the Matrix. He also runs into a woman who seems to be Trinity, but neither remember each other. When a new version of Morpheus offers Neo a red pill, his mind is reopened to the Matrix, which has become even more dangerous since The Matrix Revolutions. The movie follows Neo as he re-joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy in the Matrix.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, Lana Wachowski, the director of The Matrix Resurrections, explained how the movie is a mirror to the world’s current relationship with technology. “Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other,” she said. “The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections.” When asked why he wanted to return to the franchise, Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo, told Entertainment Weekly that Wachowski and her idea was the main reason. “We had filmmakers who you wanted to say yes to,” he said. “[We had] material that you wanted to commit to, to give everything that you could to.”

When does The Matrix Resurrections come out?

The Matrix Resurrections premieres on December 22, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online

Here’s how to watch The Matrix Resurrections online. The Matrix Resurrections is available to stream on HBO Max starting on December 22, 2021. Like Dune, King Richard and other blockbuster movie releases on HBO Max, The Matrix Resurrections will leave the service 31 days after its premiere, so users will only be able to watch the film online until January 22, 2022.

HBO Max offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online for free

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who is in The Matrix Resurrections cast?

The Matrix Resurrections cast includes Keanu Reeves in the lead role of Thomas Anderson (a.k.a. Neo.) Along with Reeves—who also starred in 1999’s The Matrix, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions—The Matrix Resurrections cast also sees the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany (a.k.a. Trinity). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Morpheus, who was played by Laurence Fishburne in the original Matrix trilogy.

In a Reddit AMA in 2014, Reeves explained how he was cast in the first Matrix movie after Will Smoth turned down the role. i”I was very lucky. I got a call from my agent, saying that these directors, the Wachowskis, wanted to meet, and they sent me the script, and the script was absolutely amazing, and I went in to meet with them, and they showed me some artwork, of their vision, and an early version of ‘bullet time,’ and it was very exciting and inspiring,” he wrote. “We ended up hanging out in a parking lot outside the offices just talking and riffing, and we basically just kinda shook hands—they told me they wanted me to train for four months prior to filming, and I got a big grin on my face and said: ‘Yes.’ That’s how it happened.”

magazine in 2020 that Lana Wachowski’s script had a lot to do with his decision to return as Neo. “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” he said. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.” Read on for the full Matrix Resurrections cast below.

Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson / Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany / Trinity

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Jessica Henwick as Bugs

Jonathan Groff as Smith

Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Eréndira Ibarra as Lexy

Max Riemelt as Shepherd

Brian J. Smith as Berg

Toby Onwumere as Sequoia

Will there be The Matrix 5?

Will there be The Matrix 5? While The Matrix 5 hasn’t been confirmed, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Deadline in October 2021 that the studio is ready to do a fifth Matrix movie if director Lana wants to make it. “Anytime Lana wants to make a movie, we’re all in,” she said.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo, revealed that he wanted to come back to the Matrix franchise because of how much story there’s left to explore about Neo and Trinity’s relationship. “When Lana approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves said. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.'”He added, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

Jonathan Groff, who plays Agent Smith, also hinted that there’s still so much more story to tell with Neo and Trinity. “When I read the script for this movie I cried, because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me,” he said. Priyanka Chopra, who plays Sati, also noted her love for Neo and Trinity. “They both are like well-oiled machinery,” she said. “Their characters, the way they speak, the way they know each other even as people — it’s just so wonderful to see their camaraderie.”

Lana Wachowski told IGN in 2021 that The Matrix Resurrections was unplanned and that she decided to direct another Matrix movie after the death of her parents. “It wasn’t planned. It was not orchestrated in any way. It was just…something happened in my life and I needed to process some grief. And I really kind of needed to have all these people around who knew my parents,” she said. She continued, “I’ve made a lot of movies with a lot of varied tones, I think that’s like a part of me and Lilly do,” she said. “We don’t really like single-toned films and I know they’re very popular, but I kind of like a really wide range. And I thought it was like another dimension to the Matrix, another like thing to bring to the Matrix that wasn’t so much there before.”

