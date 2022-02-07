Here’s How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer UK’ in the US to See Michelle Williams & More Costumed Stars

If you love the madness of the American version, you may want to know how to watch The Masked Singer UK in the US online for free to see how the costumed stars from across the pond compare.

The Masked Singer UK, which premiered in 2020, is one of dozens of shows in The Masked Singer franchise, which originated from the South Korean reality TV singing competition, King of the Masked Singer. Like King of the Masked Singer (which premiered in 2015 and has seen celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Rosé and BTS’ Jungkook compete on the series), The Masked Singer UK sees celebrities, from professional singers to actors to athletes, sing in head-to-toe costumes with face masks concealing their looks as a panel of judges and a live audience try to guess their identity. Each week, on The Masked Singer UK, the audience and judges vote for their contestant. The performer with the least amount of votes is eliminated until only one contestant remains, who is named the winner and awarded with the Golden Mask Trophy.

In an interview with Digital Spy in 2021, judge Rita Ora opened up about how The Masked Singer UK is harder than viewers might think. “I have signed one million NDAs because that’s the name of the show, but all I can say is, the songs get better, the performers are just unbelievable,” she said at the time of The Masked Singer UK season 2. “For me, this season has some of the best vocalists in the world and I’m so insanely angry at myself that I didn’t get them right because they have the most insane tricks.”

She continued, “Some people have got the nail on the head – I don’t even know how.At the same time, you have to remember, I’m on set, panicking, sweating, in the moment figuring out these names, trying to think about who it could possibly be, and then here I am, looking at these responses on Twitter thinking, ‘How are you getting it so right?’

So how can Americans stream The Masked Singer UK in the United States? Read on for how to watch The Masked Singer UK in the US to see all the shocking celebrity reveals.

When does The Masked Singer UK air?

The Masked Singer UK season 3 airs on Saturdays from at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT) on ITV.

The fastest way to watch The Masked Singer UK in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. The Masked Singer UK airs live and is available to stream for free on ITV’s website. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 90-day free trial. (Yup—that’s three months for free.)

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 90-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch The Masked Singer with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” Go to ITV.com, click “Sign In” and click “Sign Up Now” Once you’ve created and activated your account, go to ITV’s page for The Masked Singer UK and watch new and past episodes of The Masked Singer UK season 3. To watch The Masked Singer UK live, go to ITV’s hub and click the play button on “Watch Live” at 7 p.m. GMT, which is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT.

Who are The Masked Singer UK costumes?

The Masked Singer UK season 3 includes 12 costumes, which is the same number as seasons 1 and 2. See the full list of The Masked Singer costumes below.

Chandelier

Snow Leopard

Lionfish

Bagpipes

Poodle

Firework

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Rockhopper

Robobunny

Panda

Mushroom

Who Is The Masked Singer UK host?

The Masked Singer UK season 3 host is comedian Joel Dommett, who also hosted season 1 and 2. Along with The Masked Singer, Dommett has also hosted shows like Live in Chelsea and The Masked Singer spinoff, The Masked Dancer. He was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (which he came in second place on) and was a cast member on Impractical Jokers UK.

Who are The Masked Singer UK judges?

The Masked Singer UK season 3 judges include singer Rita Ora, talk show host Jonathan Ross, TV show host Davina McCall and Mo Gillian. Ora, Ross and McCall have all been judges since season 1, while Gillian joined in season 2, replacing actor Ken Jeong, who is also a judge on The Masked Singer US. Guest judges include Olly Alexander in episode 6 and Joan Collins in episode 7.

The Masked Singer UK is available to stream on ITV‘s website. Here’s how to watch it in the US.

