Here’s How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel For Free to See All of Midge’s Standup Routines

If you live for Midge’s standup routines, you may want to know how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (who also created shows like Gilmore Girls and Bunheads), premiered in March 2017 and has since won 20 Emmys and three Golden Globes. The show follows Miram “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife in the 1960s who embarks on a career as a standup comedian after her husband of four years leaves her for his secretary. In her cover story for StyleCaster’s “Love Is Funny” issue in February 2022, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge, opened up about how she didn’t think she’d be cast as Midge because of how many times she was told she wasn’t funny throughout her career. “I didn’t think in a million years I would get it,” she said. “When someone is like, ‘You have a fair amount of skills, but this isn’t one of them. Maybe you should consider heading in a different direction,’ it becomes a part of the narrative you tell yourself.”

Brosnahan, who was sick with what she described as “the plague” when she auditioned for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also told StyleCaster about how her final callback for the role was a disaster due to the high fever she was still recovering from at the time. “I was so sweaty. My shoes were a slip-and-slide. I kept having to blot my face with a tissue. Amy stopped me at one point and asked me to powder myself,” she said. “But something magical happened in that room.” In the end, though, Brosnahan credited her condition for helping her with her audition, which consisted of Midge’s impromptu stand-up routine in the pilot.“I was so sick I didn’t have the capacity to care what anyone else thought about what was happening,” she said. “I didn’t have the energy to be self-conscious and I’m sure me and all my sloppiness were pretty much just the fuel and fire that scene needed.”

So…how can one watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free? Read on for how to stream the second to last season of Maisel at no cost.

When does The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel come back?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four premieres on February 18, 2022, with the first two episodes.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free

Here’s how to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to watch most of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel online for free. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial ahead.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four is eight episodes.

Who’s in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast includes Rachel Brosnahan in the lead role of Miriam “Midge” Maisel. Other cast members include Alex Borstein in the role of Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen in the role of Joel Maisel, and Tony Shalhoub in the role of Abraham “Abe” Weissman. See the full Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast below.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Matilda Szydagis as Zelda

Nunzio and Matteo Pascale as Ethan Maisel

Brian Tarantina as Jackie

Joel Johnstone as Archie Cleary

Bailey De Young as Imogene Cleary

Cynthia Darlow as Mrs. Moskowitz

Holly Curran as Penny Pann

Will Brill as Noah Weissman

Joanna Glushak as Mrs. O’Toole

Justine Lupe as Astrid

David Paymer as Harry Drake

David Aaron Baker as Charles Connelly

Max Casella as Michael Kessler

Zachary Levi as Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg

Leroy McClain as Shy Baldwin

Emily Bergl as Tessie

Colby Minifie as Ginger

Andrew Polk as Fred

Teddy Coluca as Manny

Sterling K. Brown as Reggie

Stephanie Hsu as Mei Lin

Liza Weil as Carole Keen,

Cary Elwes as Gavin Hawk

Jason Alexander as Asher Friedman

Will there be a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five?

Will there be a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five? The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on February 17, 2022, that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a fifth and final season, which started filming that month. “Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also confirmed the final season in an Instagram post at the time. “A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned ✨” she captioned a photo of a script for season five.

During her interview for StyleCaster’s “Love Is Funny” issue, Brosnahan also revealed what Sherman-Palladino told her about how Maisel will end. “I’ve asked Amy 2,000 questions and one was, ‘Where do you see Midge ending up in the future?’” she said. “This isn’t how the show ends, but for whatever it’s worth, what she said was she envisions Midge living in a penthouse apartment with 20 poodles one day. She’ll be wildly successful, but she’ll always look back on the day before Joel left her as the happiest day of her life.”

