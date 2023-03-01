Here’s How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 For Free to See What Happens to Baby Yoda

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re as obsessed with Baby Yoda as the rest of the world, you may want to know how to watch The Mandalorian season 3 online for free to see how the Mando’s journey continues.

The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 as a television spinoff of the Star Wars franchise. The series is set five years after the events of 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian, a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child, Grogu, who has been nicknamed by fans as Baby Yoda. The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and won seven awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards that year.

“The Mandalorian is some kind of hybrid in terms of voice and body. There’s this really interesting, collaborative, takes-a-village kind of way of executing this character. To be so economical about the character’s face, I think protects me in a way that wasn’t necessarily part of my plan or anyone’s plan, but it’s just something that kind of happened,” Pascal told Vanity Fair in 2022 of playing The Mandalorian. He continued, “In terms of my own psychological makeup, if I wouldn’t be able to hide in the helmet, as far as the popularity of this show is concerned. I can remain a little oblivious in terms of how much people are taking this in and how much I’m a part of that. Maybe I’m a little bit of a commitment-phobe, because the coolness of it really, really excites me, and the lifespan of it really intimidates me.”

So where can Star Wars fans stream The Mandalorian? Read on for how to watch The Mandalorian season 3 online for free to see where the Mando’s adventure takes him next.

When are new episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 released?

New episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 are released on Wednesdays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3 online

How can fans watch The Mandalorian season 3 online? The Mandalorian season 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus, which offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch off line.

Disney Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3 online for free

How can fans watch The Mandalorian season 3 online for free? Read on for tips and tricks to stream The Mandalorian at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $25.97 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Who’s in The Mandalorian cast?

Who’s in The Mandalorian cast? The Mandalorian cast includes Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian, and David Acord as the voice of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. See the full Mandalorian cast below.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian

David Acord as the voice of Grogu

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Werner Herzog as The Client

Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing

Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil

Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Misty Rosas as Frog Lady

Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand

Jake Cannavale as Toro Calican

Mark Boone Junior as Ranzar Malk

Bill Burr as Migs Mayfield

Natalia Tena as Xi’an

Clancy Brown as Burg

Richard Ayoade as the voice of Q9-0

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Qin

John Leguizamo as the voice of Gor Koresh

Timothy Olymphant as Cobb Vanth

Simon Kassianides Axe Wolves

Titus Welliver as Imperial Captain

Horatio Sanz as Mythrol

Michael Biehn as Lang

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Diana Lee Inosanto as Mortan Elsbeth

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Jon Favreau as the voice of Paz Vizsla

Julia Jones as Omera

Isla Farris as Winta

Asif Ali as Caben

Eugene Cordero as Stoke

Rio Hackford as Riot Mar

Matt Lanter as Davan

Dave Filoni as Trapper Wolf

Rick Famuyiwa as Jib Dodger

Deborah Chow as Sash Ketter

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva

Wing Tao Chao as Governor Wing

Richard Brake as Valin Hess

Matthew Wood as Bib Fortuna

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022, Pedro Pascal, who plays The Mandalorian, explained how he was cast in the show. “I got a call from [creator] Jon Favreau to come and speak with him about something Star Wars, which is as much information as you get,” he said. “I think it was the late spring into summer of 2018. I went and I met with him on the west side of town. It wasn’t the Manhattan Beach studios where they were building the sets, where they would eventually shoot the first season of The Mandalorian. I remember because we drove over there after the meeting.”

He continued, “I just didn’t know what I was stepping into. I didn’t know exactly what the project was. I just was told that it was something Star Wars. So basically, I’m in the parking, I’m a little early, and I’m finishing up a phone call. Then Jon Favreau just comes out and waves to me and brings me inside. It was a very casual setting. We say, hello. It was the first time that I had met him, but I’d been aware of him as an actor, as a writer, as a director and that whole sort of indie film, write-your-own-stuff kind thing. I feel like he has continued to exhibit that in the best ways. “Basically, we go in, and then he takes me into this conference room. And there’s [executive producer] Dave Filoni, sitting with his cowboy hat.”

Pascal went on to explain how he learned what The Mandalorian was about. “I just stepped into the room and was like, ‘Oh, my God … oh, look … oh, wow…’ pointing to this and that, and seeing all of these really beautiful references to the Star Wars that I grew up with,” he said. “Visually, they were building on those references and creating all of this new stuff.

He continued, “I really didn’t know what they were planning. Maybe it’s some sort of strategy of mine to lower my expectations as much as possible and not get excited, and presume that they want me to voice one episode, being a droid or something like that. I did not have any idea that they wanted me to step into the shoes of this iconic silhouette that seemed to exist visually from the beginning of the first wall to the second wall, to the third wall, to the fourth wall.”

He added, “In one corner, there appeared the illustration of what clearly looked like a baby version of Yoda, and my eye went immediately to it. I didn’t understand whether it was the actual character or not, because I wasn’t quick enough to do the math—the Star Wars math. I just saw the creature, and my heart melted, and I understood. I was like, ‘You guys know people are going to lose their minds when they see that?’”

Pascal confessed that, at first, he thought Favreau and Filoni planned to offer him the role of Boba Fett. “I got in my car, and I followed Jon to Manhattan Beach studios from the offices where we initially met. I think I may have called my agent. And I’m like, ‘I think they want me to play Boba Fett!’ “They didn’t say, ‘This is not Boba Fett,'” he said. “But I didn’t ask. Again, it’s this weird thing that belongs to me, where I don’t want too much information if I’m not ready to process it. I was not ready for a yes or a no on the things that were running through my mind.”

He continued, “When we drove over to the Manhattan Beach studios, they had the helmet out, and they put it on me—it fit quite snug—and they were showing me The Volume. Kathleen Kennedy was there. I mean, I was born in 1975. Her movies literally shaped my life and are part of my conditioning. This all unfolded within a couple of hours.”

He added, “The experience of being a part of it… I was pretty shocked. “I think that they thought that I knew—but I didn’t know—so I asked them finally: ‘What do you guys want me to do? What do you guys want me to play?’ And they seemed confused. They said, ‘You’re the Mandalorian.’ “And I was like, ‘Holy shit. … Really?’”

Will there be a season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Will there be a season 4 of The Mandalorian? Creator Jon Favreau confirmed to Variety in February 2023 that he’s already written season 4 of The Mandalorian. “Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Favreau said at the time. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, [executive producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Favreau continued, “[Dave’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him. He’s the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what’s happening on other shows….Skeleton Crew all take place within the same ‘Star Wars’ time period. There’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and also stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

Favreeau also confirmed to Total Film in August 2022 that season 4 will not be the last season of The Mandalorian. “No, I don’t [have an ending in mind],” Favreau said. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

The Mandalorian season 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

