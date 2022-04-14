Here’s How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Family’s New Reality Show

They’re back—and this time, fans will be “keeping up” in a whole new way. If you’re wondering how to watch The Kardashians now that the family’s new reality show is streaming on Hulu, we’ve included everything you need to know up ahead.

After wrapping up Keeping Up With the Kardashians following its whopping 20-season run, the KarJenner family is returning to our screens with a whole new reality series. The Kardashians will feature a “never-before-seen” version of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kylie and Kendall—along with the lovers, friends and family members who run in their circles. The reality series is said to take on more of a documentary-style approach, with overhead drones and premiere production on deck. As always, the tabloid drama will still be a major part of The Kardashians. Fans can expect to see everything from Kim and Kanye’s divorce (along with hints at Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson), to Kylie’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott and Kourtney and Travis Barker’s unfolding romance featured in the series.

Ahead of The Kardashians premiere, momager Kris Jenner opened up about how she felt about her family’s new show during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, ‘Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?’ Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary,” she explained.

“And then of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged,” Kris continued. “Kim gets SNL. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual.”

Of course, fans can’t wait to tune into the drama for themselves. So, how can you watch The Kardashians online for free? Keep on reading ahead for everything there is to know about how to stream The Kardashians at no cost, so you don’t miss the family’s return to reality TV.

When does The Kardashians come out?

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14, 2022.

When are The Kardashians episodes released?

The Kardashians episodes are released on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on Hulu.

How to watch The Kardashians online

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch The Kardashians online for free

So how can one watch The Kardashians online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to see the KarJenner family’s latest reality TV show at no cost.

The easiest way to watch The Kardashians online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with The Kardashians—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch The Kardashians before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch The Kardashians With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch The Kardashians online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch The Kardashians online for free.

How many episodes is The Kardashians?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of The Kardashians. Episodes will be released on Hulu from April 14, 2022, to June 16, 2022, on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

