Here’s How to Watch ‘The Girl From Plainville’ For Free to See Elle Fanning’s Chilling True Crime Show

The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter, a Massachusetts teenagers who was accused of involuntary manslaughter in 2015 after she allegedly encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Henri Roy III (Colton Ryan), to kill himself in text messages. The case, which became known as the “Texting Suicide Case,” involved dozens of text messages, emails and phone calls recorded between Carter and Roy before his death on July 13, 2014. Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Carter was released from prison three months early in January 2020 due to good behavior.

In an interview with Deadline in 2022, Fanning, who is also an executive producer on The Girl From Plainville, opened up about why she wanted to take on the role. “You can’t judge,” she said. “Part of the reason why I like being an actor…is exploring the psychology behind, Michelle in this case, what could bring her to do the things that she did.” She continued, “I felt very close to her and the young people in this story…We’re seeing the effects of this now, and how modern this story truly is and how that effects your mental health (which) was something, I wanted to dive into.”

Fanning also revealed why she was drawn to Carter and Roy’s cased during the 2022 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in March 2022.“I think for me what attracted me to the project in the first place was I’m a young person living today and that relationship that I have with technology, and with my phone, and with kind of that false sense of intimacy, and false sense of reality that that creates,” she said. “I grew up in high school with kind of that obsession and I’d look at my phone every morning. We all do. And, for me, it was diving deeper into how technology affected these two people. Especially with Michelle, she was very much alone. And meeting Conrad, that relationship sparked that kind of instant gratification that you feel. That can be a dark place to live in.”

When does The Girl From Plainville come out?

The Girl From Plainville premiered at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on March 29, 2022, on Hulu.

How to watch The Girl From Plainville online

The Girl From Plainville is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch The Girl From Plainville online for free

The easiest way to watch The Girl From Plainville online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Spencer—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch Spencer before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch The Girl From Plainville With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch The Girl From Plainville online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch The Girl From Plainville online for free.

When are new Girl From Plainville episodes releases?

New Girl From Plainville episodes are released on Tuesdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. on Hulu.

How many episodes is The Girl From Plainville?

The Girl From Plainville has eight episodes that will be released between March 29, 2022, and May 3, 2022. The first three episodes were released on March 29, 2022.

Who’s in The Girl From Plainville cast?

The Girl From Plainville cast includes Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, a 17-year-old who allegedly encouraged her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in text messages and was convincted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017. Colton Ryan plays Conrad “Coco” Roy III. See the full Girl From Plainville cast below.

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

Colton Ryan as Conrad “Coco” Roy III

Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy

Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II

Cara Buono as Gail Carter

Kai Lennox as David Carter

• Peter Gerety as Conrad Roy, Sr.

Michael Mosley as Joseph Cataldo

Aya Cash as Katie Rayburn

Ella Kennedy Davis as Sydney Roy

Pearl Amanda Dickson as Susie Pierce

Sharik Khan as Adam

Kylie Liya Page as Cassie Wilkins

Jeff Wahlberg as Rob Mahoney

