Here’s How to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’ For Free to See Wes Anderson’s Newest Movie With Timothée Chalamet

If you missed it while it was in theaters, you may want to know how to watch The French Dispatch online for free to see Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and more in Wes Anderson’s newest movie.
The French Dispatch, which premiered in theaters on October 22, 2021, follows three different storylines as the French bureau of the fictional Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun creates its final issue. The first storyline, “The Concrete Masterpiece,” stars Benicio del Toro as an incarcerated and unstable painter. The second storyline, “Revisions to a Manifesto,” is inspired by the May 68 protests in France and stars Frances McDormand as a journalist who romances one of the revolutionaries played by Chalamet. The third storyline, “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” follows the kidnapping of a police commissioner’s son. The movie also stars Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun’s editor.
In an interview with The New Yorker in 2021, Anderson explained how The French Dispatch was inspired by the iconic magazine. “The first idea: I wanted to do an anthology movie. Just in general, an omnibus-type collection, without any specific stories in mind,” he said. “The two I love maybe the most: The Gold of Naples, by De Sica, and Le Plaisir, by Max Ophüls.” He continued, “The second idea: I always wanted to make a movie about The New Yorker. The French magazine in the film obviously is not The New Yorker—but it was, I think, totally inspired by it…I have almost every issue, starting in the nineteen-forties. Later, I found myself reading various writers’ accounts of life at The New Yorker—Brendan Gill, James Thurber, Ben Yagoda—and I got caught up in the whole aura of the thing. I also met Lillian Ross (with you), who, as we know, wrote about Truffaut and Hemingway and Chaplin for the magazine and was very close to Salinger, and so on and so forth.”
So how can one watch The French Dispatch online for free? Read on for where to stream The French Dispatch at no cost, now that it’s finally online.
When is The French Dispatch streaming?
The French Dispatch is streaming on HBO Max starting on February 25, 2022.
How to watch The French Dispatch online
The French Dispatch is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) The French Dispatch is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $5.99 or to buy for $9.99.
for $5.99
or to buy for $9.99
.
How to watch The French Dispatch online for free
Watch The French Dispatch With Hulu’s HBO Max Free Trial
While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.
Watch The French Dispatch With AT&T’s Free HBO Max Subscription
If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.
How long is The French Dispatch?
The French Dispatch is one hour and 48 minutes long.
Who’s in The French Dispatch cast?
The French Dispatch cast includes Léa Seydoux, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan and more actors who have starred in other Wes Anderson films. The movie, which is divided into three different storylines, also stars actors like Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss and Benicio del Toro. See the full French Dispatch cast for each storyline below.
The Cycling Reporter
- Owen Wilson as Herbsaint Sazerac
The Concrete Masterpiece
- Benicio del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler
- Tony Revolori as Young Rosenthaler
- Adrien Brody as Julien Cadazio
- Tilda Swinton as J.K.L. Berensen
- Léa Seydoux as Simone
- Bob Balaban as Uncle Nick
- Henry Winkler as Uncle Joe
- Lois Smith as Upshur “Maw” Clampette
- Denis Menochet as Prison guard
- Larry Pine as Chief magistrate
- Morgane Polanski as Girlfriend
- Félix Moati as Head caterer
Revisions to a Manifesto
- Frances McDormand as Lucinda Krementz
- Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli
- Lyna Khoudri as Juliette
- Mohamed Belhadjine as Mitch-Mitch
- Nicolas Avinée as Vittel
- Christoph Waltz as Paul Duval
- Cécile de France as Mrs. B
- Guillaume Gallienne as Mr. B
- Rupert Friend as Drill-Sergeant
- Alex Lawther as Morisot
- Toheeb Jimoh as Cadet #1
- Lily Taleb as Juliette’s friend
- Stéphane Bak as Communications specialist
The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner
- Jeffrey Wright as Roebuck Wright
- Liev Schreiber as Talk show host
- Mathieu Amalric as The Commissaire
- Stephen Park as Nescaffier
- Hippolyte Girardot as Chou-fleur
- Willem Dafoe as Albert “The Abacus”
- Edward Norton as The Chauffeur
- Saoirse Ronan as Junkie /Showgirl #1
- Winston Ait Hellal as Gigi
- Mauricette Coudivat as Maman
- Damien Bonnard as Police detective
- Rodolphe Pauly as Patrolman Marpassant
- Antonia Desplat as Junkie/Showgirl #2
Obituary
- Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr.
- Elisabeth Moss as Alumna
- Jason Schwartzman as Hermes Jones
- Fisher Stevens as Story editor
- Griffin Dunne as Legal advisor
- Pablo Pauly as Waiter
- Wally Wolodarsky as Cheery writer,
- Anjelica Bette Fellini as Proofreader
- Anjelica Huston as Narrator
