Here’s How to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’ For Free to See Wes Anderson’s Newest Movie With Timothée Chalamet

If you missed it while it was in theaters, you may want to know how to watch The French Dispatch online for free to see Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and more in Wes Anderson’s newest movie.

The French Dispatch, which premiered in theaters on October 22, 2021, follows three different storylines as the French bureau of the fictional Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun creates its final issue. The first storyline, “The Concrete Masterpiece,” stars Benicio del Toro as an incarcerated and unstable painter. The second storyline, “Revisions to a Manifesto,” is inspired by the May 68 protests in France and stars Frances McDormand as a journalist who romances one of the revolutionaries played by Chalamet. The third storyline, “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” follows the kidnapping of a police commissioner’s son. The movie also stars Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun’s editor.

In an interview with The New Yorker in 2021, Anderson explained how The French Dispatch was inspired by the iconic magazine. “The first idea: I wanted to do an anthology movie. Just in general, an omnibus-type collection, without any specific stories in mind,” he said. “The two I love maybe the most: The Gold of Naples, by De Sica, and Le Plaisir, by Max Ophüls.” He continued, “The second idea: I always wanted to make a movie about The New Yorker. The French magazine in the film obviously is not The New Yorker—but it was, I think, totally inspired by it…I have almost every issue, starting in the nineteen-forties. Later, I found myself reading various writers’ accounts of life at The New Yorker—Brendan Gill, James Thurber, Ben Yagoda—and I got caught up in the whole aura of the thing. I also met Lillian Ross (with you), who, as we know, wrote about Truffaut and Hemingway and Chaplin for the magazine and was very close to Salinger, and so on and so forth.”

So how can one watch The French Dispatch online for free? Read on for where to stream The French Dispatch at no cost, now that it’s finally online.

When is The French Dispatch streaming?

The French Dispatch is streaming on HBO Max starting on February 25, 2022.

How to watch The French Dispatch online

The French Dispatch is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) The French Dispatch is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

for $5.99

or to buy for $9.99

.

How to watch The French Dispatch online for free

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

How long is The French Dispatch?

The French Dispatch is one hour and 48 minutes long.

Who’s in The French Dispatch cast?

The French Dispatch cast includes Léa Seydoux, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan and more actors who have starred in other Wes Anderson films. The movie, which is divided into three different storylines, also stars actors like Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss and Benicio del Toro. See the full French Dispatch cast for each storyline below.

The Cycling Reporter

Owen Wilson as Herbsaint Sazerac

The Concrete Masterpiece

Benicio del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler

Tony Revolori as Young Rosenthaler

Adrien Brody as Julien Cadazio

Tilda Swinton as J.K.L. Berensen

Léa Seydoux as Simone

Bob Balaban as Uncle Nick

Henry Winkler as Uncle Joe

Lois Smith as Upshur “Maw” Clampette

Denis Menochet as Prison guard

Larry Pine as Chief magistrate

Morgane Polanski as Girlfriend

Félix Moati as Head caterer

Revisions to a Manifesto

Frances McDormand as Lucinda Krementz

Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli

Lyna Khoudri as Juliette

Mohamed Belhadjine as Mitch-Mitch

Nicolas Avinée as Vittel

Christoph Waltz as Paul Duval

Cécile de France as Mrs. B

Guillaume Gallienne as Mr. B

Rupert Friend as Drill-Sergeant

Alex Lawther as Morisot

Toheeb Jimoh as Cadet #1

Lily Taleb as Juliette’s friend

Stéphane Bak as Communications specialist

The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner

Jeffrey Wright as Roebuck Wright

Liev Schreiber as Talk show host

Mathieu Amalric as The Commissaire

Stephen Park as Nescaffier

Hippolyte Girardot as Chou-fleur

Willem Dafoe as Albert “The Abacus”

Edward Norton as The Chauffeur

Saoirse Ronan as Junkie /Showgirl #1

Winston Ait Hellal as Gigi

Mauricette Coudivat as Maman

Damien Bonnard as Police detective

Rodolphe Pauly as Patrolman Marpassant

Antonia Desplat as Junkie/Showgirl #2

Obituary

Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr.

Elisabeth Moss as Alumna

Jason Schwartzman as Hermes Jones

Fisher Stevens as Story editor

Griffin Dunne as Legal advisor

Pablo Pauly as Waiter

Wally Wolodarsky as Cheery writer,

Anjelica Bette Fellini as Proofreader

Anjelica Huston as Narrator

