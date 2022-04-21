Here’s How to Watch ‘The Flight Attendant’ Online For Free, Just in Time For Season 2

If you love Kaley Cuoco, you’ll probably want to know how to watch The Flight Attendant online for free to see her in the second season of her series on HBO Max.

The Flight Attendant, which premiered in November 2020 on HBO Max and is based on the 2018 novel of the same name, is a dark comedy starring Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up one morning to find herself sleeping next to a dead man in a hotel room with no recollection of what took place the night before. The Flight Attendant season two, meanwhile, picks up with Cassie focusing on getting sober and moonlighting as a CIA informant following her globetrotting misadventures in season one.

Since completing season two of the series, Cuoco has expressed her gratitude for the legion of fans who rallied for the show’s return after its nearly two-year hiatus. “I took a risk with this, so many years ago,” Cuoco said in an April 2022 interview with Collider. “I found the book. I was coming off a sitcom that everyone knew me from, and I thought, “Okay, this is my new venture, and I’m either gonna be accepted, and they’re going to like it, or I’m going down with the ship because this is gonna be all my fault.” And I couldn’t believe how much people accepted it and loved it.”

Cuoco went on share the relief she experienced when her show was met with good reviews. “I remember, at the beginning, I was so nervous. I was sick about this thing airing, and I told my team, ‘I don’t want to read any reviews. We did what we did and we’re proud, let’s move on,'” she recalled. But one morning, her publicist shared a glowing review of the first season and urged Cuoco to read it. “It was so lovely, and all of a sudden, I just started crying. It was the first door opening to people accepting this new show,” she gushed. “It was my baby. It’s like someone saying they like your baby. I can imagine, when you have a baby, you’d like people to like your baby. This was all-encompassing to my life, and to feel people love it, and the reviews were great, and then to get the nominations, I would’ve bet millions that was not going to happen.”

Now, fans are eager to watch Cuoco’s journey as Cassie continue to unfold in The Flight Attendant season 2—but first, you’ll have to know where to stream it. Read on ahead for everything we know about how to watch The Flight Attendant online to see Cuoco’s award-winning dark comedy—including ways to watch The Flight Attendant for free.

When does The Flight Attendant come out?

The Flight Attendant Season 1 premiered on November 26, 2020, on HBO Max, whereas The Flight Attendant Season 2 finally landed on the streaming service over a year later on April 21, 2022.

How to watch The Flight Attendant online

The Flight Attendant is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Hulu’s cost starts at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14) for its ad-supported plan. Hulu’s no-ads plan costs $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month fo its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. Along with HBO Max, Hulu subscribers can also add on premium subscriptions to Cinemax ($9.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month) and Starz ($8.99 per month.)

How to watch The Flight Attendant online for free

So how can one watch The Flight Attendant online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Flight Attendant at no cost to see HBO Max’s series featuring Kaley Cuoco.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

When are new The Flight Attendant episodes released?

New episodes of The Flight Attendant are released on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

How many episodes is The Flight Attendant?

There are eight episodes in The Flight Attendant season 2, following the same number of episodes that aired on HBO Max during The Flight Attendant season 1.

Who’s in The Flight Attendant cast?

The Flight Attendant season cast features Kaley Cuoco, who stars in the HBO Max show’s title role, along with comic actresses like Zosia Mamet of Girls and Do The Right Thing’s Rosie Perez. Of course, they are joined by a stellar main and recurring cast of characters. Check out the full cast of The Flight Attendant below.

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov

Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian

Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft

Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware

Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond

Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans

Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

Deniz Akdeniz as Max

Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry (season 2)

Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz (season 2)

Joseph Julian Soria as Esteban Diaz (season 2)

