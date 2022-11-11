Here’s How to Watch ‘The English’ For Free to See the Show Being Called the New ‘Yellowstone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Westerns, you may want to know how to watch The English online for free to see the show being called the new Yellowstone.

The English is a Western miniseries that follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an English woman who arrives in the West in 1890 to seek revenge on a man she believes is responsible for the death of her son. Along the way, she meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and a member of the Pawnee Nation who she discovers she has a piece of shared history with. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt explained why it was important for her to feature a Native American character’s perspective in The English, something that’s still rare in Westerns. “It was vital to us to find our Eli. This is one of the first times in film history or television history that you have a Native American character who is basically Paul Newman. He just happens to be Native American,” she said. “For Chaske, and I must let him speak to it more because it’s his subject matter to talk about, it was really exciting and emboldening for him to play a role like this. I feel Native Americans can be constrained to certain identities that are not fair. It’s not freeing and it’s not expansive. All that matters to [these characters] is that they survive, and they need each other to do that. She doesn’t see him as anything other than this bright light that’s going to get her where she needs to get to, and he is the first kind man she’s ever met.”

She also teased the relationship between Cornelia and Eli and how it leads to a “deeply tender love story” between the characters. “She says at the beginning, ‘It was in the stars, and we believed in the stars, you and I’ They came together like a couple of comets rather unexpectedly,” Blunt said. “What they find in each other is that all that matters to them now [is] that they survived. And it’s a real gauntlet for them to survive, and they really need the other one to do that. But they do have this deeply tender love story. And it’s an epic love story between two people. She’s an English woman. He’s a Native American. And they’ve both suffered terrible loss. They have a lot to learn from each other.”

So where can fans stream The English? Read on for how to watch The English online for free to see Emily Blunt’s first Western.

When does The English come out?

The English premieres on November 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The English online

The English is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The English online for free

Read on for how to watch The English online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The English on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is The English?

The English season one has six episodes.

Who’s in The English cast?

The English cast includes Emily Blunt in the lead role of Cornelia Locke, an English woman who arrives in the West in 1890 to seek revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son. Blunt also executive produces the series. See the full English cast below.

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp

Rafe Spall

Tom Hughes

Stephen Rea

Valerie Pachner

Toby Jones

Ciaran Hinds

Malcolm Storry

Steve Wall

Nichola McAuliffe

Sule Rimi

Edward Crook

Cristian Solimeno

Nakota Kennedy

Miguel Alvarez as Timothy Flynn

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2022, Blunt opened up about what it was like to star in her first Western. “I’ve always really loved the Western. It’s a very mythic story space, so you can get outside of a strict reality with it in some ways,” she said. “You can do something really elevated, and it’s a world that’s built on power and identity and brutality. It’s this really mythic landscape, and so I’d always been excited about the idea of playing within that. This offered a cacophony of reasons why I wanted to do it. It was so beautiful when I read it; it was so piercing. And yet, it moved like a chase thriller.”

She also told the magazine about how Cornelia is different than other characters she’s played. “I found her really surprising. She’s definitely not the damsel tied to a tree at all. She’s a curious person because she arrives looking like the feminine ideal, and you just think, ‘Oh my God, you’re toast,'” she said. “She seems to be in a situation where she’s in way over her head. Yet she has this flare of vengeance running through her, and she arrives in this wild landscape of the West in order to enact revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. She is far more capable and resourceful in matters of survival than any of us could have expected. That’s what I really adored about her. And yet, even though she’s someone who’s suffered terrible loss, she’s resilient and buoyant and positive and lives rather fearlessly. We discover why as we go along. I love a character with a secret.”

Blunt also explained to Entertainment Weekly about why she wanted to The English to be the first TV show she’s executive produced. “For a while now I feel like I’ve been playing that role and maybe not asking for the credit. And creatively I take great joy in developing projects and putting my fingerprints on as much as I can of whatever I’ve signed on to do,” she said. “I adore the development of stuff. I love post production. I love all of it. I just haven’t really asked for the role before, I guess. This came along as a pilot, and so, I signed on to it as a pilot. It seemed that I was going to be along for the ride from its most embryonic phases.” She continued, “I will just credit Hugo Blick — the man doesn’t really need any notes because his scripts they’re so extraordinary. I’ve never had so few notes on anything I’ve ever done in the development of it, and I felt great responsibility in making sure it got made. This is a project that might feel the closest to me. This is something that I am so proud of it and I’m so intimately involved with, so I can’t wait for it to come out.”

The English is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

