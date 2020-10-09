Here’s How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Online For Free if You’re a Diehard Bachelor Nation Member

Now that The Bachelorette is back, you may be wondering how to watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free. Don’t worry, Bachelor Nation members, as we’ve searched the internet for the best free trial so you don’t miss a second of Clare and Tayshia’s explosive season of The Bachelorette 2020.

But before we dive into free ways to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online, let’s recap what we know about Clare and Tayshia’s season so far: Clare Crawley, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014, was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in March. She was to film her season later that month, but production was pushed back because of, well, you know. Production restarted in July but then there was another hiccup in August when Clare asked to quit the season to be with the contestant she already knew was The One. (Click here what we know about Clare’s winner.) Enter Tayshia Adams, the runner-up from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Tayshia replaced Clare midseason, and here we are, watching both their love stories. Of course, that was the Clare-Tayshia switch in a nutshell, but there are so many other Bachelorette 2020 spoilers to read here (including how the show did Fantasy Suites and Hometown Dates in quarantine.)

Now that we have the basics about Clare and Tayshia‘s season out of the way, here’s an explainer on how watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free.

When does The Bachelorette season 16 air?

The Bachelorette season 16 premieres on October 13 and airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free

Below are various free trials to watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free. If you already have a cable provider, you can go to ABC’s website, sign into that provider and watch The Bachelorette at the time above. Otherwise, here are four free trials that you can sign up for to watch The Bachelorette season 16 online for free. Just make sure to set a reminder for when the free trial ends, so you avoid being charged.

Hulu+ With Live TV: Sign up for a Hulu+ With Live TV account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $54.99 a month.

Fubo: Sign up for a Fubo account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $44.99 a month.

Sling: Sign up for a Sling account and watch The Bachelorette on ABC. Sling offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20 a month.

