Here’s How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ in the US to See the Franchise’s 1st Bisexual Lead

If you’re an American, you may want to know how to watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US to see Brooke Blurton, the first bisexual Bachelorette in Bachelor Nation history.

The Bachelorette Australia—an adaptation of the US series of the same name and a spinoff of The Bachelor Australia—premiered in 2015. the series follows the same format as the American version of The Bachelorette, which follows one woman and a pool of around 16 to 30 suitors, who are eliminated at Rose Ceremonies at the end of each episode until there is one contestant left.

So how can Americans watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US? Read on ahead for how to stream The Bachelorette Australia in America to see who Bachelor Nation’s first bisexual Bachelorette finds love with.

When does The Bachelorette Australia 2021 air?

The Bachelorette Australia season 7 airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Australia time on Network 10. In the US, The Bachelorette Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch The Bachelorette Australia 2021 in the US

The best way to watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. The Bachelorette Australia airs live and is available to stream for free on Network10’s website, 10play.com.au. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows. Users can also watch shows like Bachelor in Paradise Canada and Love Island Australia.

So how can you watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” Visit The Bachelorette Australia page on 10play.com.au. Click “Stream Free” Click “Sign up” and create an account Log into your account and watch The Bachelorette Australia in the US! On The Bachelorette Australia’s 10play page, viewers can either watch past episodes of The Bachelorette Australia by scrolling down to “Episodes” or watch The Bachelorette Australia live by clicking “Live TV” and tuning in at 4:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. PT. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Who is The Bachelorette Australia 2021?

The Bachelorette Australia season 7 is Brooke Blurton, a 26-year-old social worker from Perth in Western Australia. Brooke is the first bisexual Bachelorette in the Bachelor franchise. She’s also Australia’s first Indigenous lead. Brooke was a contestant on The Bachelor Australia season 6 with Nick Cummins, where she was eliminated in third place. She was also on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Australia, where she quit in episode 6.

Who is in The Bachelorette Australia 2021 cast?

The Bachelorette Australia season 7 cast includes eight men and eight women for a total of 16 contestants. Jamie Lee, Darvid, Holly and Konrad were announced on social media before the full cast was revealed. Jamie Lee was a contestant with Brooke on The Bachelor Australia season 6.

See the full cast of The Bachelorette Australia season 7 below.

Johann Alessandrini, 27, carpenter

Beau Tauwhara, 34, photographer

Taje Fowler, 23, youth worker

Steve Pliatsikas, 29, podiatrist

Ryan Carmichael, 29, plumber

Ritu Chhina, 25, filmmaker

Matthew “Matt” Pottier, 31, metal fabricator

Kurt Herzog, 29, sports mentor

Konrad Bien-Stephens, 31, carpenter

Jess Franklin, 30, software sales executive

Jamie-Lee Dayz, 30, psychology student

Holly Langford, 27, marketing administrator

Emily Bebbington, 25, vet receptionist

Darvid Garayeli, 27, landscaper

Carissa Croft, 30, psychologist

Rebecca “Bec” Pressing, 30, charity officer

Who is The Bachelorette Australia 2021 host?

The Bachelorette Australia season 7 host is Osher Günsberg, who also hosts The Bachelor Australia and Bachelor in Paradise Australia.. He also narrates Bondi Rescue and is the host of The Masked Singer Australia.

The Bachelorette US is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

