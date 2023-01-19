Here’s How to Watch ‘The Bachelor Australia’ in the US to See the 1st Season With 3 Bachelors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an American, you may want to know how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US online for free to see the first season ever with three Bachelors.

The Bachelor Australia is a a reality TV dating competition and an adaptation of the United States series of the same name. It premiered in 2010 and has led to two spinoffs: The Bachelorette Australia and Bachelor in Paradise Australia. The series follows a similar format as the American version of The Bachelor, which sees dozens of contestants compete for one single Bachelor. Each week, the Bachelor goes on dates with his contestants—either one-on-one or in groups—and decides which contestants give roses to (which allows them to move onto next week) and which to eliminate.

The Bachelor follows this format until the final Rose Ceremony with the final two contestants, where he chooses one contestant to give his Final Rose to and one to send home. The Final Rose Ceremony also often sees The Bachelor propose to his winner. A special titled “After the Final Rose” also airs during the finale, which sees the Bachelor recap his season and update viewers on his relationship with his winner. For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, the franchise had three Bachelors on The Bachelor Australia season 10: former professional basketball player Felix Von Hofe; musician Jed McIntosh; and restauranteur Thomas Malucelli.

So where can fans stream The Bachelor Australia if they’re in America? Read on for how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US online for free to see the first season ever with three Bachelors.

When does The Bachelor Australia 2023 air?

The Bachelor Australia 2023 airs Sundays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. AEDT on Network 10, which is at 3:30 a.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. PT in the United States.

How to watch The Bachelor Australia 2023 in the US

How can one watch The Bachelor Australia in the US? The Bachelor Australia is available to stream for free on Network 10’s website, 10Play.com, which has new episodes from the current season—season 10—as well as episodes from the past nine seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the The Bachelor Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch The Bachelor Australia in the US To watch The Bachelor Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch episodes live on Sundays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT)

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the The Bachelor Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch The Bachelor Australia in the US To watch The Bachelor Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch episodes live on Sundays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT)

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Bachelor Australia in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the The Bachelor Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch The Bachelor Australia in the US To watch The Bachelor Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch episodes live on Sundays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT)

Who are The Bachelor Australia 2023 leads?

Who are The Bachelor Australia 2023 leads? The Bachelor Australia season 10 has three Bachelors: Felix Von Hofe; Jed McIntosh; and Thomas Malucelli. Von Hofe is a 27-year-old marketing manager, sports commentator and former professional National Basketball League player from Melbourne, Victoria. McIntosh is a 25-year-old musician from Gippsland, Victoria. Malucelli is a 35-year-old restaurant manager from Sydney, New South Wales. The Bachelor Australia season 10 is the first season from any Bachelor franchise to have three leads.

Who is The Bachelor Australia 2023 host?

Who is The Bachelor Australia 2023 host? The Bachelor Australia season 10 host is Osher Günsberg. His real name is Andrew Jonas Günsberg and also used the stage name Andrew G. Günsberg is an Australian television and radio presenter and journalist. Along with The Bachelor Australia, he also hosts The Bachelorette Australia, Bachelor in Paradise Australia, The Masked Singer Australia and voices Bondi Rescue. He has also hosted other reality TV competition shows such as Australian Idol Live to Dance, as well as radio programs like Take 40 Australia and The Hot Hits.

Who’s in The Bachelor Australia 2023 cast?

Who’s in The Bachelor Australia 2023 cast? The Bachelor Australia season 10 cast has 30 contestants. See the full Bachelor Australia 2023 cast ahead.

Ella Thiele, 21, Brisbane Queensland — Marketing Coordinator

Jacinta Daher, 30, Sydney, New South Wales

Mikki Silberbach, 26, Bondi, New South Wales

Caitlin Perry, 25, Gold Coast, Queensland — Psychology Student

Aylin Sakaci, 25, Brisbane, Queensland — Recruitment Consultant

Emma Lewis, 25, Melbourne, Victoria — Summer Camp Worker

Abby Miller, 21, Sydney, New South Wales — Retail Worker

Marnie Klippelt, 28, Brisbane, Queensland — Stay-at-Home Mum

Yuri Nagata, 21, Sydney, New South Wales — Student

Jessica “Jess” Tomlinson, 21, Sydney, New South Wales — FIFO Worker

Marjorie Griffiths, 25, Central Coast, New South Wales — Model

Casey-Jo “CJ”, 30, Perth, Western Australia — Influencer

Natasha “Tash” Zuanetti, 31, Melbourne, Victoria — Property Manager

Jenae Weston, 29, Melbourne, Victoria — Beauty Entrepreneur

Zara Jekyll, 27, Sydney, New South Wales — Event Manager

Naomi Johnston, 24, Sydney, New South Wales — Marketing Manager

Eboni Burling, 29, Brisbane, Queensland — Talent Acquisition Coordinator

Alicia “Lou” Bellbowen, 31, Tweed Heads, New South Wales — Marketing Manager

Leah Cummings, 32, Adelaide, South Australia — Makeup Artist

Lauren Whybird, 28, Gold Coast, Queensland — Hairdresser

Kristen “Kiki”, 38, Gold Coast Queensland

Jasmine Absolom, 24, Brisbane, Queensland — Business Development Officer

Courtney Mustac, 33, Melbourne, Victoria — Designer

Bella Johnston, 27, Sydney, New South Wales

Angela Ferdinands, 25, Melbourne, Victoria — Model

Alesia Delaney, 25, Sydney, New South Wales — Real Estate Agent

Tilly Skok, 24, Melbourne, Victoria — Event Manager

Krystal Thomas, 26, Gold Coast, Queensland — Model

Jessica Navin, 25, Townsville, Queensland — Bridal Stylist

Abigail Harley, 26, Sydney, New South Wales — Legal Assistant

The Bachelor Australia 2023 is available to stream on 10Play.com with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.