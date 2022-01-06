Here’s How to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ For Free to See the World’s Greatest Adventure Game

If you’ve never missed any of the past 32 seasons, you may want to know how to watch The Amazing Race online for free to see how the greatest race around the world ends.

The Amazing Race premiered in 2001 as a reality TV competition that follows 11 or 12 teams of two race around the world. The race is split into legs, which see the teams solve clues, navigate throughout foreign countries, interact with locals and complete physical and mental challenges. The shows also see the contestants travel by plane, boat, taxi and other transportation methods on a limited budget.

Teams are eliminated at the end of each leg. The first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins a grand prize of $1 million. Since its premiere more than 20 years ago, The Amazing Race has seen dozens of winners and launched spinoffs in countries like Australia, Canada, China, France, Israel, Norway, the Philippines, Ukraine and Vietnam. The show has also won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program 10 out of the 15 times the award has been given out since the category was created.

So how can watch The Amazing Race online for free? Read on for how to stream The Amazing Race at no cost to see the greatest adventure game ever played on television.

When does The Amazing Race start?

The Amazing Race season 33 premieres on January 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

When does The Amazing Race air?

The Amazing Race season 33 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

How to watch The Amazing Race online

How can one watch The Amazing Race online? The Amazing Race airs on CBS, which is available to stream online with services like Paramount Plus, Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Paramount Plus, which is ViacomCBS’ streaming service, offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and an ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.) Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month.

How to watch The Amazing Race online for free

How can one watch The Amazing Race online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Amazing Race for cheap or free.

The best way to watch The Amazing Race online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with The Amazing Race, Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ exclusive streaming service, offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch The Amazing Race online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9l99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching The Amazing Race online for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

The best way to watch The Amazing Race online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream The Amazing Race. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and ABC, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch The Amazing Race for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both plans come with a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like CBS, which is where The Amazing Race airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch The Amazing Race. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Olympics on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Who is The Amazing Race host?

The Amazing Race Host is Phil Keoghan, who has hosted the reality TV competition show since season 1 in 2001. As the host of The Amazing Race, Keoghan has won 10 Emmy awards in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category. Along with The Amazing Race, Keoghan is also the creator and host of Discovery Channel’s No Opportunity Wasted and CBS’ Tough as Nails.

Who are The Amazing Race contestants?

The Amazing Race season 33 contestants include 12 pairs. Read on for the full list of The Amazing Race contestants and their relationships.

Akbar & Sheri – Married Educators

Anthony & Spencer – Childhood Friends

Arun & Natalia – Father/Daughter

Caro & Ray – Dating

Connie & Sam – Married

Kim & Penn – Internet Personalities

Lulu & Lala – Twins/Radio Hosts

Michael & Moe – Singing Police Officers

Raquel & Cayla – Flight Attendants

Ryan & Dusty – Best Friends

Taylor & Isaiah – YouTube Sensations

