Here’s How to Watch Thanksgiving Football Live For Free to See the Patriots, Cowboys & More Teams Play

If you’ve finished dinner and are looking for something to do for the rest of Thanksgiving, you may want to know how to watch Thanksgiving football live online for free to see the New England Patriots, the Dallas Cowboys and more teams compete this holiday.

The National Football League has played games on Thanksgiving since its start in 1920. The tradition, which was inspired by the tradition of college football games played on or around Thanksgiving each year, consists of three games: The first game is hosted by the Detroit Lions who has hosted a Thanksgiving game each year since 1934. The second game is hosted by the Dallas Cowboys who has hosted a Thanksgiving game each year since 1966 with the exceptions of 1975 to 1997. The third game, which has been played since 2006, is a primetime game with no set teams. In 2022, the NFL branded its Thanksgiving games as the John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration in honor of head coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died of undisclosed causes at the age of 85 on December 28, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement at the time. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.” He continued, “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

So where can fans watch Thanksgiving football? Read on for how to watch the Thanksgiving football 2022 games live online for free to see six NFL teams face off this holiday.

What teams are playing in the Thanksgiving football 2022 games?

See below for the six teams playing in the Thanksgiving football 2022 games and when and where the games air.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

When: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC

How to watch Thanksgiving football 2022 live online

How can fans watch Thanksgiving football 2022? Read on for how to stream the Bills vs. Lions; the Giants vs. Cowboys; and the Patriots vs. Vikings at no cost.

How to watch Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online

The Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving football 2022 game airs on November 24, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.) Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving football 2022 live online for free

The best way to watch the Bills vs. Lions online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the Thanksgiving football 2022 game at no cost. Along with the Bills vs. Lions game, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free Premium plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch the Bills vs. Lions game online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching the Bills vs. Lions with Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus free trial

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online

The Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving football 2022 game airs on November 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on FOX, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $20 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving football 2022 live online for free

How to watch Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online

The Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving football 2022 game airs on November 24, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Peacock TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (saving subscribers around $10 from the monthly plan) ; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (saving subscribers around $20 from the monthly plan). To watch the Patriots vs. Vikings game however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Sling TV starts at $20 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving football 2022 game live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving football 2022 live online for free

If you want to watch the Patriots vs. Vikings game online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the Patriots vs. Vikings game

Another way to watch the Patriots vs. Vikings game online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Patriots vs. Vikings online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the Patriots vs. Vikings game

Thanksgiving football 2022 games air on November 24, 2022, on FOX, CBS and NBC. Here’s how to watch them for free.

