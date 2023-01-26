Here’s How to Watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ For Free to See Where Scott & His Supernatural Friends Are Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you loved the original series, you may want to know how to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free and where to stream the Teen Wolf reboot to see where Scott McCall and his supernatural friends are now.

Teen Wolf premiered on MTV in 2011 and ran for six seasons until its finale in 2017. The series, which was based on the 1985 movie of the same name starring Michael J. Fox, followed Scott McCall, a teenage boy from Beacon Hills, California, who is turned into a werewolf and starts to uncover the secret supernatural world lurking in his small town. O’Brien played Stiles Stilinski, Scott’s childhood best friend with a talent for solving mysteries.

Paramount Plus announced in September 2021 that a Teen Wolf revival, titled Teen Wolf: The Movie, was in the works with creator Jeff Davis and and original cast members Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Ryan Kelley and Dylan Sprayberry. “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced,” Paramount Plus’ description of the film reads.

So…where can fans stream Teen Wolf: The Movie? Read on for how to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free to see how a new full moon in Beacon Hills affects Scott and the other original Teen Wolf characters.

When does Teen Wolf: The Movie come out?

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on January 26, 2023, on Paramount Plus.

How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online

How can fans watch Teen Wolf: The Movie? Teen Wolf: The Movie is available to stream on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.) Paramount Plus also offers a bundle with Showtime for $11.99 per month with Paramount Plus’ Essential Plan and $14.99 per month with Paramount Plus’ Premium Plan. The bundle saves users between $3 to $5 per month from subscribing to the plans individually.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free

How can fans watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Teen Wolf: The Movie at no cost.

The best way to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie at no cost. Along with Teen Wolf: The Movie, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Teen Wolf: The Movie online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching Teen Wolf: The Movie for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Who’s in the Teen Wolf: The Movie cast?

Who’s in the Teen Wolf: The Movie cast? The Teen Wolf: The Movie cast sees the return of Teen Wolf original cast members like Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Crystal Reed. See the full Teen Wolf: The Movie cast below.

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski

Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt

Orny Adams as Bobby Finstock

Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton

Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish

Ian Bohen as Peter Hale

Vince Mattis as Eli Hale

Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang

Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida

John Posey as Conrad Fenris

L. B. Fisher as Coach Hogan

One original Teen Wolf cast member who’s not in Teen Wolf: The Movie is Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski the MTV series. O’Brie confirmed he wouldn’t be returning as the character in an interview with Variety in March 2022. “It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” he said at the time. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.” He continued, “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

O’Brien also denied rumors that he filmed a surprise cameo as Stiles for Teen Wolf: The Movie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “I don’t think there’s any truth to that rumor. What I’ve said is the truth, yeah, so I don’t know,” he said at the time. While O’Brien isn’t in Teen Wolf: The Movie, he revealed that his personal Jeep, which Stiles also drove in Teen Wolf, is in the film. “My Jeep’s in it,” O’Brien shared. “I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That’s the car my character drives in the show, yeah,” he said.

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis confirmed to Collider in August 2022 that Stiles wasn’t recast in Teen Wolf: The Movie and hinted at how he was written out. “Yeah, well, what we do is we don’t ignore it, but we reference it. I think we can’t do the movie without paying tribute to the character Stiles. So he comes up in more than one situation,” Davis said. He also confirmed that Stiles still has a relationship with Lydia Martin, his love interest from the original Teen Wolf. “There’s a big storyline with Lydia actually, that the fans can look forward to that has to do with their relationship. So I’m not gonna say any more than that,” Davis said.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

