Here’s How to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 For Free to See How the Final Season Ends

With news season 3 could be the last season, fans may want to know how to watch Ted Lasso online for free to see how the Emmy-winning comedy ends.

The show stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach AFC Richmond, an English soccer team, despite having no experience with coaching soccer. AFC Richmond’s owner, Rebecca Welton (who is played by Hannah Waddington), hires Ted in the hopes that he will fail as a means of revenge on the team’s previous owner, Rupert Mannion, her ex-husband who was unfaithful to her. In a surprise to everyone, Ted’s leadership proves to be unexpectedly successful.

In an interview with CNN in 2023, Sudeikis, who is also a co-creator and executive producer on Ted Lasso, explained why he’s just as much of a fan of the show as viewers are. “This is literally what I do every day,” Sudeikis said. “I didn’t edit during production just because it was just too big of a load to carry with the writing and the acting, but then you know, being a producer, I was there on set every day going behind-the-scenes with notes, supporting our directors and our DP’s. When I go and watch, editing now, it’s a thrill. That’s a credit to the work that the writers did, but then also the way these actors portray them.”

So where can fans stream Ted Lasso? Read on for how to watch Ted Lasso season 3 online for free to see how the final season ends.

When do new episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 come out?

New Ted Lasso season 3 episodes come out on Wednesdays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Ted Lasso online

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV Plus, which costs $6.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV Plus is also included in Apple One, which includes multiple Apple Services for one price. Apple One offers three plans: an Individual plan for $16.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50 GB of storage; a Family plan for $22.95 per month that comes with Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 200 GB of storage; and a Premier plan for $32.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage, Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus. The Individual plan saves users $7 per month from subscribing to the services individually; the Family plan saves users $9 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people; and the Premier plan saves users $26 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people.

How to watch Ted Lasso online for free

Read on for how to watch Ted Lasso online for free with Apple TV Plus’ free trial, Apple One’s free trial and Apple TV Plus’ free subscription with Apple Devices.

The first way to watch Apple TV Plus for free is with Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial. Apple TV Plus offers dozens of Apple Originals—which includes comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows—with new Apple Originals added each month. Apple TV Plus is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five other people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV Plus content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. After Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Apple TV Plus’ free trial.

Visit TV.Apple.com Click “Try It Free“ Sign in or create an Apple account Enter your information and payment method Start watching Apple TV Plus!

Another way to watch Apple TV Plus for free is with Apple One’s one-month free trial. With Apple One’s free trial, users can test out any of Apple One’s services—Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+—for one month, as long as they aren’t already using the service through a subscription or another free trial. After Apple One’s free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple One’s Individual plan for $16.95 per month; Family plan for $22.95 per month; and Premier plan for $32.95 per month.

Users who have purchased an Apple device in the past 90 days—iPhone, iPad, MAC,Apple TV—can receive a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. After the free three months end, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month. Click here for more information on Apple Devices’ free Apple TV Plus subscription.

Users with an Apple Music Student plan can also receive a free subscription to Apple TV Plus. Apple Music Student costs $5.99 per month, which saves students $5 per month from subscribing to Apple Music’s regular plan, as well as $6.99 per month from subscribing to Apple TV Plus without the free subscription. Click here for more information on Apple Music Student.

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso season 3?

Ted Lasso season 3 has 12 episodes. See below for a full schedule of when each Ted Lasso season 3 episode is released on Apple TV Plus.

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 1 – March 15, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 2 – March 22, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 3 – March 29, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 4 – April 5, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 5 – April 12, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 6 – April 19, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 7 – April 26, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 8 – May 3, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 9 – May 10, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 10 – May 17, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 11 – May 24, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 12 – May 31, 2023

Who’s in the Ted Lasso cast?

The Ted Lasso cast includes Jason Sudeikis in the lead role of Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired by AFC Richmond, an English soccer team. The Ted Lasso cast also includes Hannah Waddington in the role of Rebecca Welton; Brett Goldstein in the role of Roy Kent; and Juno Temple in the role of Keeley Jones. See below for the full Ted Lasso cast.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan “Nate” Shelley

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Mohammed Hashim as Moe Bumbercatch

Maximilian Osinski as Zava

Annette Badland as Mae

Adam Colborne, Bronson Webb and Kevin Garry as Baz, Jeremy and Paul

Keeley Hazell as Bex

Phoebe Walsh as Jane Payne

Elodie Blomfield as Phoebe

Bill Fellows as George Cartrick

Ruth Bradley as Mrs. Bowen

Jodi Balfour as Jack

Becky Ann Baker as Ted’s mother

Andrea Anders as Michelle Lasso

Ellie Taylor as Flo “Sassy” Collins

Kieran O’Brien as James Tart

Jimmy Akingbola as Ollie

Kiki May as Nora

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Scott Van Pelt as himself

Arlo White and Chris Powell as themselves

Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara as themselves

Thierry Henry and Gary Lineker as themselves

Seema Jaswal and Ian Wright as themselves

Lloyd Griffith as Lloyd

Fleur East as herself

Mike Dean as himself

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear as themselves

Eni Aluko appears as Georgia

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4? The answer is no. Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, confirmed season 3 was the last season of Ted Lasso in an interview with Deadline in March 2023. “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis joked of how he could return as his character after Ted Lasso ends. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Sudeikis also responded to rumors of a Ted Lasso spinoff led by Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones. “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Executive producer Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in Ted Lasso, also confirmed to Deadline in March 2023 that, while the series isn’t over, Ted Lasso as viewers know it will come to an end after season 3. “It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing,” he said. “We never even knew for sure we’d be able to tell all three parts — and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end.”

When asked if Ted Lasso could continue without Sudeikis and Ted, Hunt told Deadline, “It would be all about Beard in a new band he starts and they go to a different tropical location each episode. I talked to Tim Cook about and he’s pretty excited so I think that’s going to happen.” Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, added, “Everyone is on a journey this season and who knows where that journey will end? Who knows? I mean, I know because I’ve seen it but you’ll find out.”

He continued, “Here’s the truth: Five of the lead characters die in the end. I think one of the reasons it’s like, ‘Is this the final season?’ is because it depends on whether Jason is open to doing ghost Ted. I have pitched him this and he said he’d think about it but I’m not sure how Apple will feel about the idea. I think what we’ve done as a creative team is constantly surprising people and I don’t think anyone thinks Season 4 will have a ghost Ted haunting the lockers.”

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to get a free Apple TV Plus subscription.

