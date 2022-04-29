Here’s How to Watch ‘Taskmaster’ in the US to See the BAFTA-Winning Game Show

If you’re an American who loves British comedies, you may want to know how to watch Taskmaster in the US online for free to see the BAFTA-winning series’ newest season.

Taskmaster, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2015, is a comedy game show where a group of five celebrity comedians complete a series of challenges. The show is created by comedian and musician Alex Horne, who also hosts the series with comedian Greg Davies. Along with hosting Taskmaster, Horne serves as the umpire for each challenge, while Davies judges the performances and awards points on how well the contestants do. The concept for Taskmasters was first created by Horne at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010 before he secured a deal with Davies to adapt it for television. The show won the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2020.

In an interview with Channel 4 in 2020, Horne revealed how the idea for Taskmaster came to him. “Eleven years ago, my wife and I had had a baby, so I didn’t go to Edinburgh Fringe for the first time in years,” he said. “Tim Key won the comedy award and I was sat at home with the baby feeling very jealous, genuinely. So, I set up a show for the following year and I invited 20 comics. I sent them all emails secretly, didn’t tell them who each other was, and said, ‘I’m starting a new competition which you can enter, I’m going to set you a different task every month.’ Mike Wozniak won it and Tim didn’t, so I was happy. And none of the comedians was Greg Davies.”

He also confessed that he didn’t expect the show to be as popular as it is now and run for more than a dozen. “It was on at midnight and only 150 people watched it but it got more word of mouth than it probably merited. It was one of those quirky Edinburgh things. So we did it again the following year, then Avalon said, ‘There’s something in this’, and we started pitching it as a TV show with Greg hosting,” he said. Horne also opened up about how he chose Davies as his co-host. “Well, I would challenge you to name anyone else who could do that job. He had all the elements that role needed, as well as being very funny and good off the cuff. I’d say his physical attributes lend itself to the role, but also the headmasterly qualities,” he said.

So where can Americans stream Taskmaster? Read on for how to watch Taskmaster in the US online for free to see the newest season of the award-winning British comedy.

When does Taskmaster season 13 air?

Taskmaster season 13 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on Channel 4.

How to watch Taskmaster in the US

How can one watch Taskmaster in the US? Taskmaster is available to stream for free on Channel 4’s website, which has all 13 seasons of the show, including all episodes from its current season. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Taskmaster in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch Taskmaster in the US with a VPN. Along with Taskmaster, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Taskmaster in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US To watch Taskmaster in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Taskmaster live on Thursdays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Taskmaster in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US To watch Taskmaster in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Taskmaster live on Thursdays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Taskmaster in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Taskmaster page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Taskmaster in the US To watch Taskmaster in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Taskmaster live on Thursdays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)

Who’s in the Taskmaster season 13 cast?

The Taskmaster season 13 cast members Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker.

Taskmaster season 13 is available to stream on Channel 4 with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.