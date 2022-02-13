Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl For Free to Find Out Who Wins Between the Bengals Vs. Rams

Now that big game day is officially upon us, it’s time to huddle up and find out how to watch the Super Bowl for free—and yes, there are even options for the cable cutters among us.

Super Bowl LVI, which is the National Football League’s 56th Super Bowl, will see the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams face off in a bid to walk away with the coveted Lombardi trophy at the end of the game. This year’s teams feature a handful of star players: There’s the Bengals’ rookie quarterback, Joe Burrow, who will have to face the heat of the Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Von Miller. Meanwhile, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to lead the charge against Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, who managed to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

No matter which team you’re rooting for this year, you’re going to want to know how to watch the Super Bowl and find out who gets to go home with some new Super Bowl Rings. Keep reading ahead for more information on how to watch the Super Bowl this year, including the start time, halftime show, teams, streaming tips and more.

What time is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI kickoff time is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Coverage of the game begins at 6 p.m. ET, with pregame programming starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. While the Super Bowl typically takes place the first weekend in February, the timing looks a little different this year after the NFL decided to adopt a 17-game schedule this season.

Where to watch Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC this year. If you happen to have a cable package (like this bundle from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can watch the 2022 Super Bowl on TV through your local NBC station. No cable? No problem! Keep on reading below for your options to watch the Super Bowl without cable.

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable

Football fans have many options to stream the Super Bowl without cable this year. In general, your best bet is to try out a live TV streaming service that will allow you to watch the championship game online as it airs live. We’ve included the best packages below, each of which offers NBC to watch the Super Bowl online. What’s more, most of the services below offer reasonable free trial periods, giving you a way to watch the Super Bowl without cable for free. More on that below!

Peacock is one of your best options to watch the Super Bowl without cable this year. While Peacock offers a free subscription, viewers will need to subscribe to one of Peacock’s paid plans to watch the 2022 Super Bowl online. This will run you either for $4.99 per month with Peacock Premium (with ads) or $9.99 per month with Peacock Premium Plus (no ads). Either way, Peacock still ends up being one of your cheapest options to watch the Super Bowl without cable this year. Plus, you’ll also get access to over 900 movies and 300 TV shows to enjoy as long as you’re a subscriber—including the Super Bowl-classic episode of The Office, “Stress Relief,” which remains the most viewed episode of the series after its broadcast following the 2009 championship games. Don’t mind if I do!

Sling is another excellent option to watch the Super Bowl without cable this year. The streamer currently offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both cost $35 per month and provide NBC to watch the Super Bowl online as the championship game airs live. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Super Bowl online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NFL games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the Super Bowl online for just over $10 each.

FuboTV also offers users a way to watch the Super Bowl without cable. A FuboTV monthly membership costs $64.99, which runs you far less than typical cable bundles. The streamer includes NBC to watch the Super Bowl online, along with channels like NBCSN and FOX Sports to watch the postgame show. FuboTV is also a favorite when it comes to other sports events, as it offers NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network and Golf Channel, among others.

Aside from sports, a FuboTV subscription gives you access to over 100 more channels—including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime—along with at least 250 hours of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of TV shows and movies. And just to sweeten the deal, FuboTV even allows up to three screens to stream at once so that family and friends can join you as you watch the Super Bowl online.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch the Super Bowl online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including NBC, of course, to watch the Super Bowl 2022 as airs live.

Not to mention, Hulu+ With Live TV now comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream the Super Bowl on NFL Network. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately, and gives you far more options to watch the Super Bowl without cable when compared to other streamers.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free

If you’d rather spend your money on Super Bowl snacks for the perfect Championship Sunday party, don’t worry—there’s still a way to watch the Super Bowl without spending a dime. Many of the streaming services included here are currently offering free trial periods, allowing you to watch the Super Bowl for free. One of your best bets is to use FuboTV’s free trial. The service, which is streaming the Super Bowl via NBC, currently offers a 7-day free trial which you can cancel after catching the game on Sunday.

If you’re looking for a shorter trial period to last just as long as you’ll need it to watch the Super Bowl for free, consider Sling’s 3-day free trial instead. Last but not least, mobile users can also consider streaming the game for free on NBC’s official app, which is available on iOS or Android. The Yahoo! Sports app will also stream the game for mobile users.

Where is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will be the first championship game for the Inglewood sports arena, which opened in September 2020 and also serves as the home of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Super Bowl 2022 venue also serves as a homecoming of sorts for the championship game itself, which was hosted for the first time at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will see the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 2022 marks the first time in 33 years that the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl after the AFC champs lost to San Francisco in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII. The underdog team has never won a Super Bowl, making them one of five teams to play in more than one Super Bowl without a victory. Meanwhile, the Rams have one Super Bowl victory under their belt. The NFC team—once known as the St. Louis Rams—won the Lombardi trophy for the first time in 2000.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

Country singer Mickey Guyton will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022. Her performance will also include an Air Force flyover to commemorate the military branch’s 75th anniversary. In addition to Guyton, the pregame entertainment lineup also includes R&B artist Jhené Aiko, who will perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, meanwhile, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” accompanied by the LA Phil’s youth orchestra.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show?

Not one, but five performers will perform at halftime for the first time in Super Bowl history: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

For more about the Super Bowl, football fans can check out When It Was Just a Game: Remembering the First Super Bowl by Harvey Frommer. The best-selling book delves into the history of the first Super Bowl, which was originally known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game. (The term “Super Bowl” was coined only in its third year.) The debut game, between the winning Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, was played in front of only 61,946 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—an audience well below the stadium’s capacity. Harvey Frommer, a sports historian and reporter, puts the tale of that momentous game together using oral history, gathered by hundreds of interviews with players, coaches, media and spectators alike.

Super Bowl 2022 airs February 13, 2022. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.