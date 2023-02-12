Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl in India Live For Free to See America’s Most-Watched Sporting Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an Indian fan who loves American football, you may be wondering how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in the most-watched sporting event in the United States.

The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the 1969 Super Bowl III. In the present day, the Super Bowl is annual final playoff game between the American Football Conference Champion and the National Football Conference champion. It’s historically been played on a Sunday from mid-January to late-February.

Of the NFL’s current 32 teams, 20—11 NFC and 9 AFC—have won the Super Bowl and 15—7 NFC and 8 AFC—hold multiple titles. The AFC’s Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots hold the record among AFC teams for the most Super Bowl titles at six each. The Patriots hold the record among AFC teams for the most Super Bowl appearances at 11. The NFC’s Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers hold the record among the NFC for the most Super Bowl titles at five each. The Cowboys hold the record among NFC teams for the most appearances at eight.

Since its creation, the Super Bowl is among the most-watched single sporting events on American television, and it is second only to the UEFA Champions League final as the most-watched sporting event worldwide. The seven most-watched broadcasts in American television history are Super Bowls.

So where can Indian fans stream the Super Bowl LVII? Read on for how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India to see who wins between the Chiefs and Eagles.

When does the Super Bowl 2023 air in India?

The Super Bowl LVII airs in India on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 5 a.m. IST on FOX, which is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST in the United States.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India

How can fans watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India? The Super Bowl LVII is available to stream on FOX for free with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. However, to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India, Indian fans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “US” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit Fubo.TV and click “Start Free Trial“ Enter your payment information, create an account and watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India

Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “US” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit Fubo.TV and click “Start Free Trial“ Enter your payment information, create an account and watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “US” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit Fubo.TV and click “Start Free Trial“ Enter your payment information, create an account and watch the Super Bowl 2023 in India

Who’s playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl LVII will be played between the American Football Conference champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the National Football Conference champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl four times. The first was against the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl, the Super Bowl I, which the Chiefs lost. The second was in the Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings, which the Chiefs won. The third was in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, which the Chiefs won. The fourth was in the Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which the Chiefs lost. The Super Bowl LVII marks the fifth time the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl. The 2023 team is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Philadelphia Eagles have played in the Super Bowl three times. The first was against the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl XV, which the Eagles lost. The second was against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XXXIX, which the Eagles lost. The third was against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LII, which the Eagles won. The Super Bowl LVII marks the fourth time the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl. The 2023 team is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super bowl LVII is held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium opened in 2006 as the Cardinals Stadium. It renamed the University of Phoenix Stadium later that year. It was renamed the as the State Farm Stadium in 2018 after the insurance company State Farm signed an 18-year deal on the naming rights. The State Farm Stadium, which is the home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has hosted the Super Bowl twice. The first time was in 2008 for the Super Bowl XLII and the second time was in 2015 for the Super Bowl XLIX.

Who’s performing the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

The Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer is Rihanna. Rihanna confirmed the news on September 25, 2022, with an Instagram photo of her hand holding an NFL football. Rihanna’s record label Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, also confirmed the news. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z in an official statement at the time. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna’s super Bowl performance also marks the first time it’ll be sponsored by Apple Music. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, also said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, added. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

A source told HollywoodLife on January 2, 2023, Rihanna plans to have her son with A$AP Rocky at the Super Bowl. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” the insider said. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

The insider continued, “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world. Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it.”

A second source also confirmed that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance will be over the top. “She is going to be going into overdrive with this. She is determined to knock it out of the park with her performance and the entire show and is involved in every aspect of this, from the clothes to be worn by dancers to the lighting and sound to everything,” the source said. The insider continued, “She is approaching this with the same level of perfectionism that she does with her Savage Fenty X show, which, as everyone knows, is insanely well-produced. Of course, ASAP is helping her with ideas but most importantly he is going to be doing overdrive on the daddy duties in the coming months, beings the Super Bowl is now less than two months away.”

Rihanna teased her Super Bowl performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” she said. She continued, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that the 2023 Super Bowl was a “now or never” opportunity. “Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.” She continued, “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is a result of “stars aligned.” “Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it’s just how things turned out,” the insider said. “Everything she does is theatrical and creative — all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it’s all part of her art.” The insider continued, “She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1000% She will ensure every detail is perfect. It will be well worth the wait!”

At a press conference for the Super Bowl in February 2023, Rihanna revealed the hardest part of planning her halftime show performance. “I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl that I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up,” she said. “I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day, I’m just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it is really being tested.”

She continued, “The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate, that’s what the show is gonna be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. Trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes [was] difficult. Some songs we had to lose because of that and and that’s gonna be OK. But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

Rihanna also explained why she wanted to perform at the Super Bowl after taking a break from the music industry for the past seven years. “There is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything,” she said. “The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The Super Bowl LVII airs in India on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 5 a.m. IST on FOX.

