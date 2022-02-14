Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show to See Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More Perform

Millions will tune into the Super Bowl Sunday this weekend—but they’re not just watching to see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams! Audiences around the country also want to know how to watch Super Bowl Halftime Show, that way they don’t miss one of the biggest performances of the year.

Aside from those viral Super Bowl commercials, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest draws for football fans and casual game day audiences alike. The highly-anticipated event has been known to attract more viewers than the game itself, with a record 118.5 million viewers tuning into Katy Perry’s Halftime Show performance in 2018 and a whopping 221 million views on J-Lo and Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance clip on YouTube. This year is no different, with PredictHQ estimating that the NFL’s championship game will attract 117 million viewers on NBC, the host of Super Bowl LVI and this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Of course, fans will have to know how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show to even make those numbers happen. Read on ahead for everything there is to know about streaming the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, including how to watch the Halftime Show for free without cable.

When is the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022?

Super Bowl 2022 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, 2022. As the name suggests, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place around halfway through the game. Audiences can likely expect this to begin around 7:30 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET after accounting for time outs and Super Bowl commercial breaks. Halftime at the Super Bowl will last around 20 to 30 minutes, with around 12 to 15 minutes of that dedicated to the 2022 Halftime Show performance itself.

Who are the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 performers?

Audiences at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 will witness history in the making when not one, not two, but five performers take to the stage at halftime. This year’s performers include Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg—along with the potential for surprise guest appearances.

Prior to halftime, country singer Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem. Her performance also featured an Air Force flyover to commemorate the military branch’s 75th anniversary. Other pregame entertainment included R&B artist Jhené Aiko, who sang a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and gospel duo Mary Mary, who performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” accompanied by the LA Phil’s youth orchestra.

How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

This year, fans have a few different options to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show. If you happen to have a cable package (like these bundles from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can watch the 2022 Super Bowl on TV through your local NBC station. But if you’re looking for ways to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable, you’re also in luck! Halftime show fans have a handful of streaming services to choose from. We’ve included the best packages below, each of which offers NBC to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. In many instances, there’s even a way to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable for free. We’ll explain more on that below.

Peacock is one of your best options to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable this year. Though Peacock offers a free subscription, viewers will need to subscribe to one of Peacock’s paid plans to watch the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show online. This will run you either for $4.99 per month with Peacock Premium (with ads) or $9.99 per month with Peacock Premium Plus (no ads). Either way, Peacock still ends up being one of your cheapest options to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable this year. Plus, you’ll also get access to over 900 movies and 300 TV shows to enjoy as long as you’re a subscriber.

Sling is another excellent option to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable. The streamer currently offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both cost $35 per month and provide NBC to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online as the championship game airs live. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. Not only does the plan include more channels suited to watching NFL games, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online for just over $10 each.

FuboTV also offers users a way to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable. A FuboTV monthly membership costs $64.99, which runs you far less than typical cable bundles. The streamer includes NBC to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. Aside from game day content, a FuboTV subscription will also give you access to over 100 more channels—including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime—along with at least 250 hours of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of TV shows and movies. Not to mention, FuboTV allows up to three screens to stream at once so that family and friends can join you as you watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including NBC, of course, to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 as airs live.

Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show along with new series like The Book of Boba Fett and other sporting events. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately, and gives you far more options to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show without cable when compared to other streamers.

How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 for free

We get it—not everyone is looking to spend money this weekend, especially if they’re only tuning into the Super Bowl for 15 minutes of entertainment during the halftime show! For those wondering how to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free, consider using a service like FuboTV’s free trial. The streamer, which will air the Super Bowl Halftime Show via NBC, currently offers a 7-day free trial which you can cancel after catching the performance on Sunday. If you’re looking for a shorter trial period to last just as long as you’ll need it to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show for free, you can consider Sling’s 3-day free trial instead.

Last but not least: Mobile users can also consider streaming the performance for free on the Pepsi Halftime Show official app, which is available on iOS. The app will feature a collaboration between Pepsi and Verizon, the “Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband,” an interactive, live mobile experience that will accompany the Super Bowl broadcast airing on NBC.

For more about the Super Bowl, football fans can check out When It Was Just a Game: Remembering the First Super Bowl by Harvey Frommer. The best-selling book delves into the history of the first Super Bowl, which was originally known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game. (The term “Super Bowl” was coined only in its third year.) The debut game, between the winning Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, was played in front of only 61,946 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—an audience well below the stadium’s capacity. Harvey Frommer, a sports historian and reporter, puts the tale of that momentous game together using oral history, gathered by hundreds of interviews with players, coaches, media and spectators alike.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 airs on February 13, 2022 on NBC and Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.