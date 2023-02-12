How to Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Live For Free to See Rihanna’s Once-in-a-Lifetime Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Please don’t stop the music! If you’re a member of the Rihanna Navy, you may want to know how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show live online for free to see Rihanna’s first performance in seven years.

The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the 1969 Super Bowl III. In the present day, the Super Bowl is annual final playoff game between the American Football Conference Champion and the National Football Conference champion. It’s historically been played on a Sunday from mid-January to late-February.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was introduced 1967 as a way to counterprogram the game and entertain live audience members. The show started with live university marching bands and drill teams before featuring its first major hit musician at the Super Bowl XXV Halftime Show in 1991 with New Kids on the Block. Since then, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been performed by dozens of chart-topping musicians including Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Snoop Dogg.

This year’s performance, the Super LVII Halftime Show, will be performed by Rihanna, who will take the stage for the first time in seven years since she took a break from music to launch her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. So where can fans stream the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show? Read on for how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show live online for free to not miss Rihanna’s once-in-a-lifetime performance.

When does the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show air?

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is expected to air on February 12, 2023, around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX, which is around one and a half hours after kickoff.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show live online

How can fans watch the Super 2023 Halftime Show live online? The Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $20 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show live online for free

How can fans watch Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show live online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream the Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes FOX to watch the Super Bowl.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

Though not free, Hulu+ With Live TV comes with a free ESPN Plus subscription for free pre- and post- Super Bowl content. Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super bowl LVII is held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium opened in 2006 as the Cardinals Stadium. It renamed the University of Phoenix Stadium later that year. It was renamed the as the State Farm Stadium in 2018 after the insurance company State Farm signed an 18-year deal on the naming rights. The State Farm Stadium, which is the home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, has hosted the Super Bowl twice. The first time was in 2008 for the Super Bowl XLII and the second time was in 2015 for the Super Bowl XLIX.

Who is the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performer?

The Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer is Rihanna. Rihanna confirmed the news on September 25, 2022, with an Instagram photo of her hand holding an NFL football. Rihanna’s record label Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, also confirmed the news. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z in an official statement at the time. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna’s super Bowl performance also marks the first time it’ll be sponsored by Apple Music. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, also said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, added. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Rihanna teased her Super Bowl performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” she said. She continued, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that the 2023 Super Bowl was a “now or never” opportunity. “Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.” She continued, “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is a result of “stars aligned.” “Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it’s just how things turned out,” the insider said. “Everything she does is theatrical and creative — all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it’s all part of her art.” The insider continued, “She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1000% She will ensure every detail is perfect. It will be well worth the wait!”

What is Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show set list?

Rihanan hasn’t confirmed her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show set list. However, she revealed in an interview with Apple Music before the Super Bowl in February 2023 that hardest part of planning her halftime show performance was creating the set list. “I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl that I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up,” she said. “I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day, I’m just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it is really being tested.”

She continued, “The set list was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate, that’s what the show is gonna be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. Trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes [was] difficult. Some songs we had to lose because of that and and that’s gonna be OK. But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

Rihanna also explained why she wanted to perform at the Super Bowl after taking a break from the music industry for the past seven years. “There is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything,” she said. “The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Who are Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show guests?

Rihanna hasn’t confirmed her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show guests. However, a source told HollywoodLife on January 2, 2023, Rihanna plans to have her son with A$AP Rocky in the audience for the Super Bowl. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” the insider said. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

The insider continued, “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world. Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it.”

A second source also confirmed that Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance will be over the top. “She is going to be going into overdrive with this. She is determined to knock it out of the park with her performance and the entire show and is involved in every aspect of this, from the clothes to be worn by dancers to the lighting and sound to everything,” the source said. The insider continued, “She is approaching this with the same level of perfectionism that she does with her Savage Fenty X show, which, as everyone knows, is insanely well-produced. Of course, ASAP is helping her with ideas but most importantly he is going to be doing overdrive on the daddy duties in the coming months, beings the Super Bowl is now less than two months away.”

The Super Bowl LVII airs on February 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX. Here’s how to watch it for free.

