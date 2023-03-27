How to Watch ‘Succession’ Season 4 Live For Free To See Who Finally Takes Control Of The Roy Family’s Media Empire

Scroll To See More Images

Time to say goodbye to the Roy family. If you want to watch the last season of the massively big and critically acclaimed HBO series, here’s how to watch Succession season 4 live for free.

Succession follows the powerful and tumultuous Roy family who own the media conglomerate WayStar RoyCo and Logan Roy’s children and family vying for control of their father’s company after he steps down. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the first three seasons of Succession have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons.

Season 4 closes out the story with the Roys shaken up after a sale of their company gets ever so closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the family as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

When does Succession air?

Succession airs episodically on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

How to watch Succession online

How can one watch Succession online? Succession is available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Succession at home online for free

How can one watch Succession online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Succession at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans include a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Succession cast?

If you don’t know anyone within WayStar RoyCo or their competitors, don’t worry we got you. The cast of Succession won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2022. Jeremy Strong, who plays the broken and complex child of Logan Roy, Kendall Roy also won The Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Glove for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. Sarah Snook won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy and Brian Cox for Best Actor as well. Here’s the cast of Succession.

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney

Justin Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

David Rasche as Karl Miller

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Zoe Winters as Kerry

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

How many seasons of Succession are there?

How many seasons of Succession are there? There are four total seasons of Succession. Season 4 premieres on March 26, 2023.

Will there be a Succession season 5?

Will there be a Succession Season 5? No, season 4 of Succession is the last of the series.

On the last table read of the series, Nicholas Braun who plays Cousin Greg told Entertainment Tonight, “We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till [creator] Jesse [Armstrong] says it.” He continued, “I was sad as hell [on] my last day,” sharing what it was like to wrap production on the upcoming, final episodes. “I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

Sarah Snook expressed how she was very surprised about the announcement from Jesse Armstrong, “I was very upset,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview on March 19. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

On what to expect from the last season, Jeremy Strong said that there were some complications that were maybe not tidied up by the end to TV Insider. “You know, there were many times where I advocated to Jesse, the thing that you’re talking about, this thing that’s lurking in the shadows,” he said about his character Kendall Roy. “You know, I thought about Will Smith sometimes in this sort of zenith moment of life and the way that the shadow can sort of come and knock on your door and unseat you.”

“So that’s always happening to Kendall,” the actor continued. “I think Jesse [Armstrong] is a more sophisticated writer than I would be. So I think Jesse feels like the way the world works is things don’t always come back around. People actually just get away with things, but you don’t get away with anything karmically psychologically, internally. You are haunted by things and hunted by your own internal demons.”

He also hinted at even more turmoil among the characters. “Wouldn’t it be great if Season 4 was just like we’re all happy and like spraying each other like in Zoolander at the gas station and everybody gets what they want. But no.”

