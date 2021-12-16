Here’s How to Watch ‘Station Eleven’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss This Year’s Most Relevant Show Yet

It’s been seven years since Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel Station Eleven hit bookshelves around the world, and finally, the story has made its way onto the screen. Now, fans of the book want to know how to watch Station Eleven online for free even if they aren’t existing HBO Max subscribers. If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic era—both that of Station Eleven and our current one—it’s how to find some nifty solutions; of course, free streaming is a part of that.

Station Eleven, a 10-part limited series from HBO Max, was adapted for television from the 2014 science fiction novel by Emily St. John Mandel of the same time. The book—which has sold more than 1.5 million copies to date and won the Arthur C. Clarke Award, among others—experienced a renewed surge of interest in 2020 and 2021 following the events of our current global crisis. And that’s because the story revolves around a fictional pandemic and its aftermath, making HBO’s Station Eleven perhaps the most timely show on television.

“The themes of the show were becoming so resonant as we’re going forward, it really made us think so much about what’s important in life, which is really what the show’s about,” executive producer Jeremy Podeswa said at the Television Critics Association’s Press Tour in July 2021. “What matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health, and also making art, which is what we’re all doing with this show. That really gave us a great sense of purpose in a really difficult time.”

Already, Station Eleven is being heralded as one of this year’s best shows on television—and it’s not just because of how relevant it is to our current times. The HBO Max adaptation captures the very quality that drew readers to a book about a fictional pandemic in the midst of a real pandemic in the first place: hope. For everything to know about how to watch Station Eleven online for free—including when and where it’s available to stream—just keep on reading below.

When does Station Eleven come out?

Station Eleven premieres on December 16, 2021. The 10-episode limited series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

How to watch Station Eleven online

Station Eleven is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

How to watch Station Eleven online for free

So, how can you watch Station Eleven online for free if you aren’t looking to pay those hefty subscription fees? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Station Eleven at no cost—even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to your Hulu account should you wish to continue using it.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Is there a Station Eleven trailer?

Yes. HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the series on November 2, 2021. One month later, the streamer shared a full-length trailer for the post-apocalyptic saga. You can watch it below.

Who’s in the Station Eleven cast?

According to HBO, the Station Eleven cast features Black Mirror actress Mackenzie Davis in the starring role of Kirsten Raymonde. In Mandel’s novel, Kirsten serves as the primary protagonist. Actor Himesh Patel will play opposite Davis in the role of Javeen Chaudhary, a journalist-turned-paramedic who takes Kirsten in during the beginning of Station Eleven’s viral outbreak. Mozart in the Jungle star Gael García Bernal has also been tapped to portray one of the novel’s significant characters on screen. You can check out the full Station Eleven cast below.

Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten

Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll

Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth

Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary

Philippine Velge as Alexandra

Himesh Patel as Jeevan

David Wilmot as Clark

Matilda Lawler as Young Kirsten

Gael García Bernal as Arthur

Daniel Zovatto as The Prophet

Lori Petty as The Conductor

Andy McQueen as Sayid

David Cross as Gil

Enrico Colantoni as Brian

Julian Obradors as Tyler Leander

Deborah Cox as Wendy

For more about Station Eleven, read the critically acclaimed novel by Emily St. John Mandel which was adapted for the HBO Max series. The book, which was first published in 2014, follows a group of survivors in the wake of a viral outbreak. The story begins when an illness known as the Georgia Flu sweeps across the world and kills 99 percent of the global population—including a famous actor, whose death inspires those who remain to survive for the sake of keeping art alive. Bound by their connection to the actor, the survivors go on to find hope and redefine their purpose in the world during what would otherwise be the end of civilization as we know it today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.