Here’s How to Watch ‘SportsCenter’ Live to Catch All the Must-See Highlights From Your Fave MLB, NFL & NBA Teams

If you can’t get enough about your favorite sports teams, you may want to know how to watch SportsCenter live to catch recaps, highlights and more from the games and players you’ve been obsessed with.

SportsCenter—also often abbreviated as SC—is a daily sports news show that covers news around sports teams and athletes from around the world, as well as sports highlights from that day. The show, which premiered on September 7, 1979, airs four times a day on weekdays and three times a day on weekends. SportsCenter‘s coverage includes major U.S. sports such as basketball, hockey, football and baseball, as well as recaps of sports events, in-depth analysis, and interviews. Since its premiere, SportsCenter has broadcast more than 60,000 episodes from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California.

In an interview with GQ in 2021, SportsCenter reporter Malika Andrews opened up about what it was like to work on the historic program. “I was asked at one point during the [NBA] Finals whether or not I wanted to keep doing SportsCenter or other things, or if I just wanted to focus on the games,” she said at the time. “And the games were absolutely my number one focus, but I wanted to keep doing SportsCenter because I loved working with the producers and the other reporters. That’s the working environment that I’m coming from, that sort of collaborative effort. I want to bring what we had out in the field: that cohesiveness, that collectiveness, that fun, that hard work and that spirit of ultimately serving the fan. Because it’s not about us. And that’s what we’re trying to get back to. That’s what I’m trying to help us get back to.” Andrews also told the magazine about how working the NBA bubble for SportsCenter made her a better reporter. “I got to do a whole bunch of things that I’m not sure I ever would have gotten to do if I didn’t go to the bubble,” she said. “My first sidelines was in the bubble. I was on SportsCenter, getting those reps in the bubble. We were our own camera and production, between the one producer and myself. So learning what all of the people behind the scenes do, being that two man band, how often do you get that at a national network?”

So where can fans stream SportsCenter? Read on for how to watch SportsCenter (even if you don’t have cable yet) so you don’t miss all the must-see news about your favorite sports teams and athletes.

How to watch SportsCenter

How can one watch SportsCenter? SportsCenter airs on ESPN, which is available to stream with services like Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs costs $75.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Along with ESPN, Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including live sports networks like CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NFL Network and Olympic Channel, as well as other ESPN networks like ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN College Extra and SEC Network.

Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

See below for a list of networks included in Hulu+ With Live TV.

ABC

ABC News

CBS

CBS News

FOXX

NBC

ACC Network

Adult Swim

A&E

Animal Planet

BET

BTS

Bloomberg Television

Boomerang

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CBS Spotrs Network

Cheddar News

CMT

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Comedy Central

Cozi TV

Crime + Investigation

The CW

DABL

Discovery Channel

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNews

ESPNU

ESPN College Extra

Food Network

FOX Business

FOX News Channel

FS1

FS2

Freeform

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

Golf Channel

HGTV

History

HLN

ID

Lifetime

Localish

Lifetime Movies

Military History

MSNBC

Motor Trend

MTV

Nasa

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

LX

NBC News Now

News Nation

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

OWN

Paramount Network

Pop

QVC

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

SYFY

TBS

Turner Classic Movies

Telemundo

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

Tru TV

TV Land

Universal Kids

USA

VICE

VH1

When does SportsCenter air?

When does SportsCenter air? See below for SportsCenter’s current 2022 schedule

Weekdays

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET

Saturdays

7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

11 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Sundays

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET

Who are the SportsCenter anchors?

Who are the SportsCenter anchors? The longest-running SportsCenter anchors include Chris Berman (who’s hosted since 1979); Linda Cohn (who has hosted since 1992), Steve Levy (who’s hosted since 1993 and also is a play-by-play commentator); Karl Ravech (who has hosted since 1993 and also hosts Baseball Tonight); and Suzy Kolber (who has hosted on and off since 1993 and is also the host of NFL Insiders and Monday Night Countdown.) See below for a list of SportsCenter‘s current anchors.

John Anderson

Victoria Arlen

Matt Barrie

Chris Berman

Ashley Brewer

John Brickley

Nicole Briscoe

John Buccigross

Linda Cohn

Antonietta Collins

Kevin Connors

Alexa Datt

Rece Davis

Olivia Dekker

Elle Duncan

Michael Eaves

Neil Everett

Katie George

Jay Harris

Cassidy Hubbart

Nabil Karim

Doug Kezirian

Suzy Kolber

Jen Lada

Alyssa Lang

Steve Levy

David Lloyd

Jade McCarthy

Molly McGrath

Zubin Mehenti

Phil Murphy

Kevin Negandhi

Arda Ocal

Molly Qerim

Samantha Ponder

Karl Ravech

Kelsey Riggs

Dianna Russini

Laura Rutledge

Treavor Scales

Randy Scott

Ryan Smith

Michele Steele

Sage Steele

Hannah Storm

Gary Striewski

Danielle Trotta

Scott Van Pelt

Stan Verrett

Sara Walsh

What is SportsCenter?

What is SportsCenter? SportsCenter—also often abbreviated as SC—is a daily sports news show that covers news around sports teams and athletes from around the world, as well as sports highlights from that day. The show, which premiered on September 7, 1979 and is ESPN’s flagship program, airs four times a day on weekdays and three times a day on weekends. SportsCenter‘s coverage includes major U.S. sports such as basketball, hockey, football and baseball, as well as a recap of sports events, in-depth analysis, and interviews. Since its premiere, SportsCenter has broadcast more than 60,000 episodes from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California.

SportsCenter airs on ESPN, which is available to stream on Hulu+ With Live TV. Subscribe here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Hulu is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.