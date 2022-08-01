Here’s How to Watch ‘SportsCenter’ Live to Catch All the Must-See Highlights From Your Fave MLB, NFL & NBA Teams

If you can’t get enough about your favorite sports teams, you may want to know how to watch SportsCenter live to catch recaps, highlights and more from the games and players you’ve been obsessed with.
SportsCenter—also often abbreviated as SC—is a daily sports news show that covers news around sports teams and athletes from around the world, as well as sports highlights from that day. The show, which premiered on September 7, 1979, airs four times a day on weekdays and three times a day on weekends. SportsCenter‘s coverage includes major U.S. sports such as basketball, hockey, football and baseball, as well as recaps of sports events, in-depth analysis, and interviews. Since its premiere, SportsCenter has broadcast more than 60,000 episodes from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California.
In an interview with GQ in 2021, SportsCenter reporter Malika Andrews opened up about what it was like to work on the historic program. “I was asked at one point during the [NBA] Finals whether or not I wanted to keep doing SportsCenter or other things, or if I just wanted to focus on the games,” she said at the time. “And the games were absolutely my number one focus, but I wanted to keep doing SportsCenter because I loved working with the producers and the other reporters. That’s the working environment that I’m coming from, that sort of collaborative effort. I want to bring what we had out in the field: that cohesiveness, that collectiveness, that fun, that hard work and that spirit of ultimately serving the fan. Because it’s not about us. And that’s what we’re trying to get back to. That’s what I’m trying to help us get back to.” Andrews also told the magazine about how working the NBA bubble for SportsCenter made her a better reporter. “I got to do a whole bunch of things that I’m not sure I ever would have gotten to do if I didn’t go to the bubble,” she said. “My first sidelines was in the bubble. I was on SportsCenter, getting those reps in the bubble. We were our own camera and production, between the one producer and myself. So learning what all of the people behind the scenes do, being that two man band, how often do you get that at a national network?”
So where can fans stream SportsCenter? Read on for how to watch SportsCenter (even if you don’t have cable yet) so you don’t miss all the must-see news about your favorite sports teams and athletes.
How to watch SportsCenter
How can one watch SportsCenter? SportsCenter airs on ESPN, which is available to stream with services like Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs costs $75.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Along with ESPN, Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including live sports networks like CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NFL Network and Olympic Channel, as well as other ESPN networks like ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN College Extra and SEC Network.
Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.
See below for a list of networks included in Hulu+ With Live TV.
- ABC
- ABC News
- CBS
- CBS News
- FOXX
- NBC
- ACC Network
- Adult Swim
- A&E
- Animal Planet
- BET
- BTS
- Bloomberg Television
- Boomerang
- Bravo
- Cartoon Network
- CBS Spotrs Network
- Cheddar News
- CMT
- CNBC
- CNN
- CNN International
- Comedy Central
- Cozi TV
- Crime + Investigation
- The CW
- DABL
- Discovery Channel
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPNews
- ESPNU
- ESPN College Extra
- Food Network
- FOX Business
- FOX News Channel
- FS1
- FS2
- Freeform
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- FYI
- Golf Channel
- HGTV
- History
- HLN
- ID
- Lifetime
- Localish
- Lifetime Movies
- Military History
- MSNBC
- Motor Trend
- MTV
- Nasa
- National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild
- LX
- NBC News Now
- News Nation
- NFL Network
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr.
- Olympic Channel
- Oxygen
- OWN
- Paramount Network
- Pop
- QVC
- SEC Network
- Smithsonian Channel
- Start TV
- SYFY
- TBS
- Turner Classic Movies
- Telemundo
- TLC
- TNT
- Travel Channel
- Tru TV
- TV Land
- Universal Kids
- USA
- VICE
- VH1
When does SportsCenter air?
When does SportsCenter air? See below for SportsCenter’s current 2022 schedule
Weekdays
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET
Saturdays
- 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET
Sundays
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET
- 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET
Who are the SportsCenter anchors?
Who are the SportsCenter anchors? The longest-running SportsCenter anchors include Chris Berman (who’s hosted since 1979); Linda Cohn (who has hosted since 1992), Steve Levy (who’s hosted since 1993 and also is a play-by-play commentator); Karl Ravech (who has hosted since 1993 and also hosts Baseball Tonight); and Suzy Kolber (who has hosted on and off since 1993 and is also the host of NFL Insiders and Monday Night Countdown.) See below for a list of SportsCenter‘s current anchors.
- John Anderson
- Victoria Arlen
- Matt Barrie
- Chris Berman
- Ashley Brewer
- John Brickley
- Nicole Briscoe
- John Buccigross
- Linda Cohn
- Antonietta Collins
- Kevin Connors
- Alexa Datt
- Rece Davis
- Olivia Dekker
- Elle Duncan
- Michael Eaves
- Neil Everett
- Katie George
- Jay Harris
- Cassidy Hubbart
- Nabil Karim
- Doug Kezirian
- Suzy Kolber
- Jen Lada
- Alyssa Lang
- Steve Levy
- David Lloyd
- Jade McCarthy
- Molly McGrath
- Zubin Mehenti
- Phil Murphy
- Kevin Negandhi
- Arda Ocal
- Molly Qerim
- Samantha Ponder
- Karl Ravech
- Kelsey Riggs
- Dianna Russini
- Laura Rutledge
- Treavor Scales
- Randy Scott
- Ryan Smith
- Michele Steele
- Sage Steele
- Hannah Storm
- Gary Striewski
- Danielle Trotta
- Scott Van Pelt
- Stan Verrett
- Sara Walsh
What is SportsCenter?
