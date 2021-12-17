Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ For Free to See the Multiverse in Action

If you want to see the Spider-Man Multiverse yourself, you may want to know how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free and when it will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home—a sequel of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th film in the franchise overall. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school student with spider-like superpowers. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) expose Peter as Spider-Man and frame him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to restore his life and secret identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the magic breaks open the multiverse to allow supervillains from alternate realities who fought other versions of Spider-Man to arrive in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

In an interview with Uproxx in February 2021, Holland, who has a reputation among fans for spoiling MCU movies, confirmed that some details about Spider-Man: No Way Home had been leaked before its premiere while others stayed a secret. “It’s a tricky situation…sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making,” he said. “It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!”

He continued, “But, I think, the tricky thing about those questions is: it’s a question that’s going to get a reaction regardless of what the answer is. So it’s one of those things where you just have to figure out, how is the best way to handle this? Shall I lie? Shall I tell the truth? Shall I just say, ‘I can’t say anything.’ Shall I say, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny’? There’s nothing you can really say that won’t spark a reaction from the fans. So, it’s a double-edged sword. It can be great. It can be a great thing, but sometimes it can be quite a damaging thing.”

To see whether the spoilers you’ve read are true, you may want to know how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free. Read on for when the movie will be available to stream on Disney Plus and the hacks you can use to watch it at no cost.

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home come out?

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home free on Disney Plus?

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home free on Disney Plus? It won’t be for a while. While Sony and Disney (which co-own the Spider-Man franchise) haven’t announced when Spider-Man: No Way Home will be on Disney Plus, the movie isn’t expected to stream on the service until 2023. The movie will first be available to stream on Starz, which has first-pay-window rights to Sony movies, according to Newsweek. The deal allows Starz to stream Sony movies for 18 months after the films’ release dates in theaters. After those 18 months, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to stream on Disney Plus, according to Deadline, which reported in April 2021 that Sony and Disney reached a deal to stream the Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus for the first time.

While other MCU movies Holland has appeared in like Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War are available to stream on Disney Plus, Sony and Disney’s Spider-Man movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home weren’t on the service until this deal. This means that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream on Disney Plus around July 2023, which is 18 months from the movie’s release date in December 2021. (Netflix bought Sony’s first-pay-window rights for movies in 2021, but because the new contract starts in 2022 and Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in 2022, the movie is still under the Starz deal.)

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online

How can one watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online? The movie will be available to stream on Starz some time between December 2021 and July 2023. Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, which saves users around $32 compared to the monthly rate. After July 2023, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (saving subscribers around $16 from the monthly rate).

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free

How can one watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free? Read on for how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free when the movie will stream on Starz and Disney Plus.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, in addition to its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu, with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days. Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV also offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to get a Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial. FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the entire FuboTV list of channels and premium add-ons, which includes Starz. This means that by signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial, users will automatically get a Starz free trial for seven days too. The regular service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Starz in addition to its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial, users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free. After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Who’s in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange from the MCU’s Doctor Strange franchise. Before the premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was rumored that the cast also included Tobey Maguire, who reprised his role as Spider-Man / Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Andrew Garfield, who reprised his role as Spider-Man / Peter Parker from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films. There are also villains from both past Spider-Man franchises in the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast. See the full Spider-Man: No Way Home cast below.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man :



Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ : Parker’s classmate and girlfriend

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange



Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell

Benedict Wong as Wong

Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin

Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko / Sandman

Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors / Lizard

Will there be a Spider-Man 4?

Will there be a Spider-Man 4? The answer is yes. Disney and Sony announced in November 2021 that at least three more Spider-Man movies are planned. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” producer Amy Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream on Disney Plus in 2023. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Spider-Man, check out Marvel’s special edition book, Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Art Collection, which takes readers through 50 years of Spider-Man. The deluxe art book

—which includes exclusive interviews and content from the writers and illustrators that brought the Marvel superhero to life half a century ago—follows Spider-Man’s history, from his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 to how he went from being Marvel’s chronic underdog to the amazing and spectacular superhero fans know today. The book—which also includes a deep dive into Spider-Man’s superpowers, including his spider-like strength, genius mind and webslingers (not to mention his “fully loaded arsenal of quips—Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular also features never-before-seen art of the friendly neighborhood superhero, and behind-the-scene details from creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway and Tom DeFalco, as well as others who helped bring Peter Parker to life. Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular is a must-read for any Marvel superfan.

