Here’s How to Watch ‘Spencer’ to See Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-Nominated Performance as Princess Diana

If you want to see Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-nominated performance as Princess Diana, you may want to know how to watch Spencer online for free.

Spencer, which premiered on November 5, 2021, stars Stewart as Princess Diana (née Spencer) in the holiday before her divorce from her husband, Prince Charles. The movie is set over three days in December 1991 as the British royal family celebrates Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate. The film sees Diana become less and less connected with the royal institution as her marriage to Charles—with whom she shares sons William and Harry—falls apart. The film, which received positive reviews from critics, went on to earn Stewart an Oscar nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In an interview with USA Today in 2021, Stewart opened up about what it was like to play Princess Diana while Prince Harry and Prince William are still alive to watch it. “Look, I don’t know how much they interact with the stories told about themselves and their family. We really did lead with love on this one,” she said. “So many people have an opinion about what happened, but we don’t. We just really admire this person and were curious what it felt like on the inside. Having gotten to know my version of Diana, I think she believed in art and that multiplicity. I think she’d be stoked we’re still talking about her, but we can’t know that.”

Stewart also told the newspaper about how she could relate to Diana. “I always try to live in the moment, in terms of how I interact with cameras that are not movie cameras. I’m so willing to be caught at a wrong angle because that’s the only way to really see someone,” she said. “I feel very much in looking at pictures of Diana that she shares that desire to be honest, even if it’s a little floppy and awkward. I sensed a very similar, feral desire to be straight up. I can relate to that desire to connect.” Stewart also went on to open up about how she also related to Diana’s experience with the paparazzi. “It’s totally infuriating and inhuman, like we’re living in Men in Black and they’re aliens,” she said. “But I don’t take it home with me anymore. It used to be something that was more emotional, the sort of thievery of it. I’m also not in a place where the bad outweighs the good. I mean, we’re sitting here talking about something I love so much.” She continued, But walking outside of your house and having people screaming (at you) – I don’t think anyone actually considers that while looking at the (paparazzi) pictures. If you were to address that with any normal human, they’d be like, ‘That’s not OK.’ And yet, I have the same morbid curiosities I shouldn’t be concerned about. We’re all human, so it’s not like I don’t get it. It’s just annoying.”

So where can one stream Spencer? Read on for how to watch Spencer online for free to see Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-worthy performance as Princess Diana.

How to watch Spencer online

Spencer is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Spencer online for free

So how can one watch Spencer online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to see Kristen Stewart’s Oscar-nominated performance as Princess Diana.

The easiest way to watch Spencer online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Spencer—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch Spencer before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch Spencer With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Spencer online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Spencer online for free.

How long is Spencer?

Spencer‘s running time is 117 minutes.

Who’s in the Spencer cast?

The Spencer cast includes Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana; Jack Farthing as Prince Charles; Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II; and more actors as British royal family members. See the full Spencer cast below. Spencer cast below.

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales (née Spencer)

Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory

Jack Nielen as Prince William

Freddie Spry as Prince Harry

Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales

Sean Harris as Royal Head Chef Darren McGrady

Sally Hawkins as Royal Dresser Maggie

Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II

Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Elizabeth Berrington as Anne, Princess Royal

Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn

James Harkness as Footman Paul

John Keogh as Michael

Ben Plunkett-Reynolds as Footman Brian

Ryan Wichert as Staff Sergeant Wood

Thomas Douglas as John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer

Emma Darwall-Smith as Camilla Parker Bowles

Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York

Mathias Wolkowski as Prince Edward

Oriana Gordon as Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones

