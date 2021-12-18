Here’s How to Watch ‘Snowdrop’ in the US to See BLACKPINK Jisoo’s New K-Drama

If you’re a BLINK, you may want to know how to watch Snowdrop in the US online for free to see BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new Korean drama.

Snowdrop is set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea, a mass protest that called for the authoritarian government of South Korea at the time to hold fair elections. The movement resulted in the start of democratic elections in South Korea in 1987, which later led to the end of the authoritarian rule in the country and the establishment of the democratic rule the Sixth Republic of Korea. Snowdrop follows Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by Eun Young-ro (Jisoo), another university student. After discovering him, Young-roo hides Soo-ho from the government in the dorm room of her women’s university. However, Young-roo son learns that Soo-ho isn’t who he claims he is, as Snowdrop’s story continues and sees the two fall in love amid South Korea’s political upheaval.

So how can one watch Snowdrop in the US? Read on ahead for how to watch Snowdrop in the US to see BLACKPINK Jisoo’s newest Korean drama and what else BLINKs can expect.

When does Snowdrop come out?

Snowdrop premieres on December 18, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. PT) on JTBC in South Korea and Disney Plus Asia.

When does Snowdrop air?

Snowdrop airs Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. PT) on JTBC in South Korea from December 18, 2021, to February 6, 2022. Snowdrop is also available to stream on Disney Plus Asia.

How to watch Snowdrop in the US

Read on for how to watch Snowdrop in the US to see BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in her new Korean drama.

The best way to watch Snowdrop in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Episodes of Snowdrop are available to stream on Disney Plus in Asian countries like South Korea, Japan, China and Indonesia. Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly rate). To watch the show on Disney Plus, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Snowdrop in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Disney Plus and ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to South Korea, Japan, China or Indonesia Visit DisneyPlus.com Enter your payment information and click “Submit your details” Start watching Snowdrop in the US

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. To watch Snowdrop, however, users in the US will still need a VPN to access Disney Plus Asia.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal. To watch Snowdrop, however, users in the US will still need a VPN to access Disney Plus Asia.

How many episodes is Snowdrop?

Snowdrop has 16 episodes.

Who’s in the Snowdrop cast?

The Snowdrop cast includes Jung Hae-in (a K-drama actor who’s starred in dramas like Something in the Rain) and Jisoo (a member of BLACKPINK), as the lead roles of Im Soo-ho/Ri Tae-san and Eun Young-ro, respectively. See the main Snowdrop cast below.

Jung Hae-in as Im Soo-ho / Ri Tae-san

Jisoo as Eun Young-ro

Yoo In-na as Kang Chung-ya

Jang Seung-jo as Lee Kang-moo

Yoon Se-ah as Pi Seung-hee

Kim Hye-yoon as Kye Boon-ok

Jung Yoo-jin as Jang Han-na

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.