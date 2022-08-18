Here’s How to Watch ‘She-Hulk’ to See Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk & His Cousin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love the Hulk, you may want to know how to watch She-Hulk (and for free) to meet Bruce Banner’s equally-as-strong and equally-as-green cousin.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2021’s WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and 2022’s Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. The series will be followed by Secret Invasion, Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, as well as second seasons of What If…? and Loki.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters (also known as She-Hulk), a lawyer at the firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway (GLK&H), who specializes in cases involving superhumans. Like her cousin Bruce Banner (also known as Hulk), Jennifer is also large (6-foot-7-inches tall, to be exact), super strong and green. Her powers and appearance came after her blood was cross-contaminated with Bruce’s. Jameela Jamil plays Titania, Jennifer’s rival in the series. “Titania is the biggest pain in She-Hulk’s ass, she’s messy and chaotic, very violent and egotistical,” Jamil told Variety in 2022. “She’s your classic, run-of-the-mill, cliché L.A. influencer who is doing everything wrong possible with her privilege and platform. I think she could annoy you to death.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao also explained how she wanted She-Hulk to be a “horny” comedy compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows fans are used to. “A thousand percent, I’ve been saying repeatedly that we are a very horny-forward show,” she said. “We’re just all very sex positive, and so this is a very sex positive show. And we don’t want it to feel like a taboo, because this show is supposed to be a well-rounded, realistic portrait of a woman’s life — a single, 30-something-year-old woman — and sex is a part of everyone’s life. It is basic biology. It is a very normal, healthy part of human beings. We didn’t want to feel like we’re going to paint a picture of this woman’s life, but not that part.”

So where can fans stream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Read on for how to watch She-Hulk online for free to meet Bruce Banner’s horny cousin.

When do She-Hulk episodes come out?

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law come out Thursdays at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Disney Plus.

How to watch She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch She-Hulk online for free

How can viewers watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream She-Hulk at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

How many episodes is She-Hulk?

There are nine episodes in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1. Episodes will air weekly from August 18, 2022, to October 13, 2022.

Who’s in the She-Hulk cast?

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Bruce’s cousin and a lawyer for the law firm, Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, which represents cases involving superhumans. The She-Hulk cast also includes Jameela Jamil as Titania, She-Hulk’s rival.

Tatiana Maslany told The New York Daily News about how she relates to Jennifer and her struggles with her emotions. “We watch Jen kind of effortlessly become She-Hulk because she’s been so trained throughout her life, as all women have, to mask and contain her emotions,” she said. “That’s her superpower, and that’s also the thing that makes it hard for her to connect to people, or makes her feel like she has no power. That duality is really interesting to me.”

She also explained She-Hulk is different than Hulk in terms of her powers. “She doesn’t lose her mind and go on these rampages. She’s not busting down buildings. She’s more interested in what it is like to swipe-date as She-Hulk,” Maslany said. “She’s also super-funny and she talks to the audience, which is, like, hyperconsciousness. She’s even aware that there’s an audience. That level of awareness is so opposite to how the Hulk goes through his transformation and loses all sense of awareness.”

See the full She-Hulk cast below.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk :

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos:

Jameela Jamil as Titania :

Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug” Pugliese:



Jon Bass as Todd:



Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book :



Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination :



Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk :



Benedict Wong as Wong :



Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil :

Drew Matthews as Dennis “Buck” Bukowski

David Otunga as Jennifer Walters’ date

Mark Linn-Baker as Morris Walters

Brandon Stanley as Eugene Patilio / Leap-Frog

Patty Guggenheim as Madisynn

Rhys Coiro as Donny Blaze

Will there be a She-Hulk season 2?

Will there be a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Kat Coiro revealed that only Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knows if there will be another She-Hulk season. “Only Kevin Feige can answer that question,” Coiro said. “There is definitely the possibility of having a second season. There’s also the possibility of the character joining the other characters in the movies. I have no idea. Watching Bruce and Jen, She-Hulk and He-Hulk interact, you’re definitely going to want to see more of their dynamic together. It’s a really playful big-brother-little-sister dynamic that has a lot of depth to it, and people are definitely going to want to see more of that in the future.”

Coiro also hinted at what She-Hulk season 2 could be about in an interview with The Direct. “I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities,” Coiro said. “You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo. It would feel completely organic. So I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”

She-Hulk is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

