Here’s How to Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions, So You Don’t Miss the 1st Matches of the Year

The PGA Tour is back! Just in time for the first matches of the new year, you may be wondering how to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online for free. Don’t worry, cable-cutters—we have tips and tricks for you below!

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has taken place since 1953. The annual tournament, which takes place in Hawaii’s island of Maui, marks the calendar-year opening of golf’s PGA Tour season every year. Since its inception, the Sentry Tournament of Champions has become an international platform for the most elite players to showcase their skills.

This year, the tournament kicks off its first round at the Plantation Course at Kapalua with the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and defending 2021 champion, Harris English. For the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, there’s an overall purse of $8.2 million—and the winner will take home a prize money payout of $1.476 million. To find out who this year’s champ will be, check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online below.

How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions online

So, is there a way to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online without cable? Yes! Check out your best options to watch the PGA Tour’s first matches of the season below.

The best place to stream the PGA Tour live and watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online is on ESPN Plus. ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month for a monthly plan or $69.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 15 percent compared to paying month-by-month. In addition to letting users watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online and stream the PGA Tour as it airs live, ESPN+ offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $70 for existing subscribers. New subscribers can also get a special discounted bundle that includes a one-year membership to ESPN Plus, as well as one pay-per-view match for $89.98. Find steps to sign up below.

Visit ESPN Plus’ website Click “Get the Disney Bundle” or “Subscribe to ESPN+ only” Create an account Select your plan and insert your payment information Log into your account and start watching the Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN Plus

For those looking for other live sports and streaming options in addition to ESPN Plus, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including the Golf Channel and NBC to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions as airs live. Not to mention, Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately, and gives you triple the options to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online for free compared to an ESPN+ subscription alone.

How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions online for free

While ESPN+ doesn’t currently offer a trial, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a way to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online for free on ESPN Plus. Read on for an even better alternative to watch the PGA Tour live without an ESPN+ free trial.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you can receive free ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions with the service’s Disney Bundle offer, allowing you to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online for free. According to Verizon, customers with at least one Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plan are eligible for offer, which includes free subscriptions to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu (which saves users a cost of $13.99 per month) for as long as their plans are active. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for Verizon’s free Disney Bundle.

PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions schedule

Thursday, Jan. 6

2:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Friday, Jan. 7

3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Saturday, Jan. 8

3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Sunday, Jan. 9

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) Watch here

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Who is playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions?

This year, four FedExCup champions will compete during the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as will 23 of the top 30 players in the final ranking of the 2020-21 FedExCup. This year’s field also includes eight of the top 10 players in the 2021-22 FedExCup standings, along with 10 first-time winners. Find the final field list for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions below. First-time winners are marked with an asterisk.

Abraham Ancer*

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns*

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen*

Cam Davis*

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch*

Branden Grace

Lucas Herbert*

Garrick Higgo*

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

K.H. Lee*

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Seamus Power*

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Erik Van Rooyen*

PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions airs live on Golf Channel, NBC and ESPN+ from January 6 to January 9, 2022.

