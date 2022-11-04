Here’s How to Watch Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary For Free to See Her Rawest Interviews Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been following her mental health journey for the past few years, you may want to know how to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me online for free to see the singer like fans have never seen her before.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is a documentary that follows actor and singer Selena Gomez for six years of her life starting in 2015. In an interview with Vulture in 2022, Gomez explained that the documentary was originally supposed to follow her 2016 Revival Tour before it became focused on her journey with her mental health. “I wasn’t well. That’s actually the only answer. I wasn’t well, and I couldn’t continue. I had to cancel what I needed to cancel in order to live,” Gomez said of the change.

Gomez also told Vulture that she didn’t plan on being so open about her mental health until her and director Alek Keshishian’s trip to Kenya in 2019, where she realized that how universal mental health was. “I feel like I was going with the flow, at first. I needed Alek to disappear in order for me to be everything that I was. And then when we got to Kenya, Alek and I had this incredible moment with all of the people there. It was a moment where we both thought, We’re so fortunate and so lucky to be in our position. And realized that people in every part of the world are dealing with the same thing: their minds. Your mind is everything. It provides for your body, for your soul. Once we had all of the footage, I fully believed that this was going to be something bigger than me,” she said.

So where can fans stream Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me documentary? Read on for how to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online for free ahead.

When does Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me come out?

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premiered on November 4, 2022, on Apple TV Plus.

How to Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV Plus, which costs $6.99 per month.

Apple TV Plus is also included in Apple One, which includes multiple Apple Services for one price and offers three plans: an Individual plan for $16.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50 GB of storage; a Family plan for $22.95 per month that comes with Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 200 GB of storage; and a Premier plan for $32.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. The Individual plan saves users $7 per month from subscribing to the services individually; the Family plan saves users $9 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people; and the Premier plan saves users $26 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people.

How to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online for free

How can one watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online for free? Read on for how to stream the documentary at no cost.

Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me With Apple TV Plus’ Free Trial

The best way to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is with Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple TV Plus also offers dozens of Apple Originals—which includes comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows—with new Apple Originals added each month. Apple TV Plus is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five other people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV Plus content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. After Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month.

Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me With Apple One’s Free Trial

Another way to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is with Apple One’s one-month free trial. With Apple One’s free trial, users can test out any of Apple One’s services—Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+—for one month, as long as they aren’t already using the service through a subscription or another free trial. After Apple One’s free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple One’s Individual plan for $16.95 per month; Family plan for $22.95 per month; and Premier plan for $32.95 per month.

Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me With Apple Devices’ Free Apple TV Plus Subscription

Users who have purchased an Apple device in the past 90 days—iPhone, iPad, MAC,Apple TV.—can also receive a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. After the free three months end, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month. Click here for more information on Apple Devices’ free Apple TV Plus subscription.

Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me with Apple Music Student’s Free Apple TV Plus subscription

Users with an Apple Music Student plan can also receive a free subscription to Apple TV Plus. Apple Music Student costs $5.99 per month, which saves students $5 per month from subscribing to Apple Music’s regular plan, as well as $6.99 per month from subscribing to Apple TV Plus without the free subscription. Click here for more information on Apple Music Student.

What is Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me about?

What is Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me about? Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is a documentary that follows singer Selena Gomez for six years of her life starting from 2015. The documentary was directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the music video to Gomez’s 2015 song, “Hands to Myself.” “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” Keshishian said in a statement in 2022 after the premiere of the documentary at AFI Fest.. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

In an interview with Vulture in 2022, Gomez explained why she wanted to film a documentary about her life. “So my manager is Alek’s sister, but regardless of that, it was a moment I had in Hawaii that I’ll never forget,” she said. “I watched Alek’s movie with Madonna, and I was completely blown away. I’ve watched it seven times. I think it’s wonderful to see someone in that light — whether she liked it or not, I think she was so available to people. I think sometimes in my position, you can be unattainable. But she was so relatable that your heart was with her. I think I wanted to make something that was a little surface-y at first. I was like, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to do a documentary on my tour.’ He doesn’t just do random things. He’s very much a part of the story and what it becomes.

Keshishian revealed to Vulture that the documentary was originally supposed to document the behind the scenes of Gomez’s Revival tour before it became more about her mental health and her time in a mental health facility. “It didn’t take me long to realize that Selena was a really special human being. She was 23 when she did ‘Hands to Myself’ and she was 24 when she came to me to film her Revival tour. I already felt this kind of protective feeling for her because she was so young,” he said. “I could see on the first day of filming that she was going through that struggle between being a young child star and becoming a woman. There were so many things at play. I said to her, ‘I’m not very good with the superficial docs. Which is why I don’t do them very often.’ She said, ‘Okay, let’s try to do one with more access and see.'”

He continued, “We shot for a few weeks, and I think we both came to the conclusion that, no, the time just wasn’t right. We shelved it, but we stayed friends. And when she came out of the mental-health facility, we had dinner. I remember seeing her and going, ‘Wow. This is like a little fragile bird. She’s trying to figure out how to fly again.’ She came to me and said, ‘I’m going to Kenya at the end of the year. Do you want to go and document that?’ I said yes, and in my own kind of sneaky way, asked, ‘How about if we just shoot a couple of days now and see what your life is like?’ And it snowballed. Selena and I were both testing the water; we didn’t know what it should be, or if it should be.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.