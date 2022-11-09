Here’s How to Watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show For Free to See Johnny Depp’s Surprise Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a member of the Rihanna Navy, you may want to know how to watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show online for free to see Rihanna’s biggest fashion show yet.

The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show is an annual fashion special for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, featuring music performances and celebrity models. The first show, Savage X Fenty, was held during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Since then, the special—which Rihanna serves as an executive producer and creative director for—has been televised on Amazon Prime Video, where it won a PrimetimeEmmy Award in 2022 in the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming category for choreographer Parris Goebel’s work on the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.

In an interview with Elle after her first Savage X Fenty show in 2018, Rihanna explained how she wanted the special to be inclusive of “different races, body types” and “stages of womanhood,” as seen in model Slick Woods, who was pregnant for that year’s runway show. “I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men,” Rihanna said at the time.

Rihanna also explained the meaning of her brand’s name, Savage X Fenty, and how she tries to be a “savage” in “everything” she does. “To be honest, I pray a lot because any negativity is just the devil trying to ruin my day. My core is always gonna be there, you are gonna be you every single day of your life and nobody can take that from you. Whether it’s your sexiness or confidence, it’s gonna be there,” she said. “I am a savage so everything I do is gonna be savage. Savage is not about looking sexy, it’s not about the product—it’s all about you. It’s all about how you feel. You cannot fake sexy, what you need to do is find it. Clear all that negative shit out, get to your sexy, and own it—that shit is yours.”

So where can fans stream the the 2022 Savage X Fenty show? Read on for how to watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show to see Rihanna’s best and biggest special yet.

When is the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show?

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, 2022. Shop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 line here.

How to watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 online

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 online for free

Read on for how to watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who are the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show models?

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show models include actors like Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Winston Duke (Black Panther); models like Cara Delvingne, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls; and TikTok personalities lik Bella Poarch and Avani Gregg. See a full list of most of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show models below.

Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell also performed at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, while Rihanna was the executive producer and creative director.

