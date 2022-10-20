Here’s How to Watch the Saints vs. Cardinals Game Live For Free to See Taylor Swift’s Big ‘Midnights’ Announcement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the week. Thursday Night Football is on, and if you want to know how to watch the Saints vs. Cardinals online for free, we have the details on where to watch TNF —and how to stream each game for no cost.

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on September 21, 2022, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona—the Cardinals’ hometown. Andre DeHopkins returns for his first Cardinals game of the season after knee injury sidelined him for the final three games during the last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. “I hope that he can provide just a spark,” Cardinals coach Kilff Kingsbury said. “The way he competes and his play-making, his after-the-catch stuff, he’s a guy you get it close to him he’s going to make a play on the ball.”

Taylor Swift also announced on her Instagram that she’ll premiere a teaser trailer for her anticipated 10th album, Midnights, during the third quarter of the Saints vs. Cardinals game as part of Amazon Music Live, Amazon’s new concert series hosted by 2 Chainz featuring Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown that will air after each Thursday Night Football game. “Hey guys, it’s Taylor. If you tune into the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to show a first look at the secret projects I’ve been working very hard on for a very long time. Get ready for the Midnights album,” Swift said in an Instagram video on October 20, 2022. She captioned the post, “Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there?”

So where can NFL fans stream the Saints vs. Cardinals game? Read on ahead for how to watch the Saints vs. Cardinals online for free to see whether New Orleans or Arizona comes out on top.

When is the Saints vs. Cardinals game?

The Saints vs. Cardinals game airs on October 20, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Saints vs. Cardinals live online

The Saints vs. Cardinals is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football—often abbreviated as TNF—was acquired by Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after the streaming service signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive provider for the event. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release. at the time. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.”

The deal makes Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. “‘Thursday Night Football’ will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms. NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a press release.

How to watch the Saints vs. Cardinals live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Saints vs Cardinals online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about this season.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching the Saints vs. Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule?

Read on for the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule so far, including which teams are playing in which games and when they will be.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Chargers vs. Chiefs @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 3 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Steelers vs. Browns @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 4 – Thursday, September 29, 2022

Dolphins vs. Bengals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 5 – Thursday, October 6, 2022

Colts vs. Broncos @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13, 2022

Commanders vs. Bears @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 7 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

Saints vs. Cardinals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 8 – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Ravens vs. Buccaneers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 9 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Eagles vs. Texans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 10 – Thursday, November 11, 2022

Falcons vs. Panthers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 11 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Titans vs. Packers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 13 – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Bills vs. Patriots @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 14 – Thursday, December 8, 2022

Raiders vs. Rams @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 15 – Thursday, December 15, 2022

49ers vs. Seahawks @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 16 – Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jaguars vs. Jets @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 17 – Thursday, December 29, 2022

Cowboys vs. Titans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

