Here’s How to Watch the SAG Awards For Free to Find Out Which Shows & Movies Win Big

Whether you’re a Ted Lasso fan or rooting for Lady Gaga after House of Gucci, you may be wondering how to watch the SAG Awards online for free to find out who takes home the coveted Actor statuette.

One of the season’s most anticipated events, the Screen Actors Guild Awards—or SAG Awards, for short—honors the best motion picture and television performances released from March to December of the preceding year. A total of 124,000 eligible voters comprised of actors’ SAG-AFTRA peers are chosen to nominate performers. The annual ceremony has taken place since 1995, making it the first broadcast awards event to recognize union members’ accomplishments as well as the first to honor motion picture and television ensemble casts.

This year’s nominations include plenty of buzzy pictures and performers, from Lady Gaga in House of Gucci and Lin Manuel Miranda‘s directorial debut with Tick Tick…BOOM! starring Andrew Garfield, to shows like Amazon Prime Video series Being the Ricardos and HBO Max’s Succession. Of course, fans of these shows and films can’t wait to see who takes home the most wins come award night.

But first, you’ll have to know how to watch the SAG Awards. For everything we know about how to stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards—including when it’s taking place and where it’s airing—keep on reading below.

When are the 2022 SAG Awards?

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, February 27. The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. EST.

Where to watch the 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards will be simulcasted on both TNT and TBS this year. If you happen to have a cable package (like this bundle from Xfinity, Verizon Fios or DIRECTV), then you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV through your local TNT or TBS station. No cable? No problem! Keep on reading below for your options to watch the SAG Awards online.

How to watch the SAG Awards online

So, is there a way to watch the SAG Awards online? But of course! This year, film and television buffs can watch the SAG Awards online through a number of streaming services. Your best option is to use a live TV streaming option to watch the awards ceremony online as it airs live. We’ve chosen the best packages below, each of which offers TNT or TBS to watch the SAG Awards online. What’s more, most of the sites below provide reasonable free trial periods, offering you an option to watch the SAG Awards for free. Find out more about that below!

Sling is one of the best ways to watch the SAG Awards online this year. The streamer currently offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both cost $35 per month and provide TNT to watch the SAG Awards online as coverage airs live. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the SAG Awards online. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch the SAG Awards online for just over $10 each.

FuboTV also offers users a way to watch the SAG Awards online. A FuboTV monthly membership costs $64.99, which runs you much less than typical cable bundles. The streamer includes TNT to watch the SAG Awards online. FuboTV is also a favorite when it comes to other primetime events, as it offers NHL Network, MLB Network and Golf Channel, among others. Aside from sports, a FuboTV subscription gives you access to over 100 more channels—including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime—along with at least 250 hours of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of TV shows and movies. And just to sweeten the deal, FuboTV even allows up to three screens to stream at once so that family and friends can join you as you watch the SAG Awards online.

If you’re looking for a complete package to rival typical cable bundles and watch the SAG Awards online, we highly recommend Hulu+ With Live TV. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan—including TNT, of course, to watch the SAG Awards 2022 as airs live. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, allowing users to stream major releases throughout the year. This saves users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately.

How to watch the SAG Awards for free

Maybe you’re wondering how to watch the SAG Awards for free, period. Luckily for you, there is a way to watch the SAG Awards for free. One of your best bets is to use FuboTV’s free trial. The service, which is streaming the SAG Awards via TNT and TBS, currently offers a 7-day free trial which you can cancel after catching the show on Sunday. If you’re looking for a shorter trial period to last just as long as you’ll need it to watch the SAG Awards for free, you can also consider Sling’s 3-day free trial instead.

Where are the 2022 SAG Awards?

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Who are the 2022 SAG Awards nominees?

This year’s SAG Award nominations include a range of fan-favorite television series and films—along with some surprises. Emmy winners Hacks, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown nabbed television nominations this year, while new series like Squid Game and Only Murders in the Building had their first chance to shine. There were a few unexpected nominations on the film side, like Bradley Cooper’s first major nomination for Licorice Pizza and a lack of love for Kristen Stewart in Spencer. See the full list of 2022 SAG Award nominations below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series



Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series



“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role



Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role



Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture



“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

The 2022 SAG Awards air on February 27, 2022.

