Here’s How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ For Free to See Which Queen Will Be Crowned Next

If you can’t wait to see which queen will be next, you may want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free to see which contestants will make it to the end and which will be cut along the way.

RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009. The show—which has run for more than a dozen seasons and produced spinoffs around the world—follows host RuPaul‘s search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Each week, the contestants are given different challenges as RuPaul, who also serves as a mentor on the show, and a panel of judges critique their process until one queen is crowned the winner.

Since its premiere more than a decade ago, RuPaul’s Drag Race has launched dozens of spinoffs in the United States and across the world, including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag U, Drag Race Australia, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Drag Race Holland. In the U.S., the show is also responsible for launching the careers of drag queens, such as Valentina, Shangela, Bianca Del Rio and Courtney Act, who have created makeup lines, starred in films, sold out tours and released chart-topping albums.

The show has also earned RuPaul six Emmy awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race itself has won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program our times. The show has also been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Make-up for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic). In 2018, RuPaul’s Drag Race became the first show to win the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in the same year.

So how can one watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free? Read on for how to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race at no cost to see which drag queen will be crowned next.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race start?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 premieres on January 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. on VH1.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race air?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 airs on VH1, which is available to stream online on services like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV , Sling TV and Philo TV. Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month. Philo TV costs $25 per month.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 are also available to stream on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus, which is ViacomCBS’ streaming service, offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and an ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free

How can one watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race for cheap or free.

Philo is one of the best and cheapest ways to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race. The service offers a seven-day free trial and more than 60 channels, including VH1. Philo also offers an unlimited DVR feature for those who want to record the VMAs to watch over and over again. After the free trial ends, Philo costs $25 per month (which is still a lot cheaper than other cable ervices), so be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to be charged.

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with The RuPaul’s Drag Race, Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ exclusive streaming service, offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch The Amazing Race online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9l99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and ABC, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like VH1, which is where RuPaul’s Drag Race airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Olympics on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Who is the RuPaul’s Drag Race host?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 host is none other than RuPaul herself. RuPaul, who is an executive producer of the Drag Race franchise and has hosted the US version since season 1 in 2009, is also the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Who is in the RuPaul’s Drag Race 2021 judges?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 judges are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. RuPaul has been a judge since season 1; Visage has been a judge since season 3; Kressley and Mathews have been judges since season 7.

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 contestants include 14 drag queens. See below for the full list of the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 cast.

Alyssa Hunter, 26; Cataño, Puerto Rico

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, 27; Atlanta, Georgia

Bosco, 28; Seattle, Washington

Daya Betty, 25; Springfield, Missouri

DeJa Skey, 25; Fresno, California

Jasmine Kennedie, 22; New York City, New York

Jorgeous, 21; Nashville, Tennessee

June Jambalaya, 29; Los Angeles, Caliornia

Kerri Colby, 24; Los Angeles, California

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, 29; Los Angeles, California

Lady Camden, 31; San Francisco, California

Maddy Morphosis, 26; Fayetteville, Arkansas

Orion Story, 25; Grand Rapids, Michigan

Willow Pill, 26; Denver, Colorado

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1 and is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' $4.99+ Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.