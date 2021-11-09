Here’s How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ in the US to See the Queens Across the Pond

If you want to know what Queens across the pond are like, you may want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in the US.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK—a spinoff of the American reality TV competition series of the same name—premiered in October 2019 on BBC One. The show, which follows the same format as the American version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, sees a dozen or so drag queens compete for one title: The United Kingdom’s next drag superstar.” Each week, the contestants are given a series of challenges, and are critiqued by a panel of judges (which often include celebrity guest judges) on their progress throughout the competition until one drag queen is left. That queen is declared the winner.

Since its premiere in 2009, the American version of RuPaul’s Drag Race has launched dozens of spinoffs in the U.S. and across the world, includingRuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag U, Drag Race Australia, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Drag Race Holland. In the U.S.,, the show is also responsible for launching the careers of drag queens, such as Valentina, Shangela, Bianca Del Rio and Courtney Act, who have launched makeup lines, starred in films, sold out tours and released chart-topping albums.

So how can one watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in the US? Read on for how to stream the British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the states to see what queens across the pond are like.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2021 air?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 airs Mondays at 10:45 p.m. UK time on BBC One. (In the US, that time is Mondays at 5:45 p.m. ET and 2:45 p.m. PT.) New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 arrive on BBC iPlayer—BBC’s streaming service—on Thursdays at 7 p.m. UK time. (In the US, that time is Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT.)

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2021 in the US

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. RuPaul’s Drag Race airs live and is available to stream for free on BBC’s website, BBC.co.uk. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows. Users can also watch shows like Bachelor in Paradise Canada and Love Island Australia.

So how can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” Visit the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK page on BBC.co.uk Click “Sign in” and “Register now” to create an account Log into your account and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in the US!

Who is the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2021 host?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 host is none other than RuPaul herself. RuPaul, who is an executive producer of the Drag Race franchise, is also the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race US, RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Who is in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2021 judges?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 judges are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. RuPaul and Visage are also judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race US.

Who is in the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 2021 cast?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 cast includes 12 contestants. See the full cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 below.

Ella Vaday, 32; Dagenham, England

Kitty Scott-Claus, 29; Birmingham, England

Krystal Versace, 19; Royal Tunbridge Wells, England

Vanity Milan, 29; South London, England

Scarlett Harlett, 26; East London, England

Choriza May, 30; Newcastle, England

River Medway, 22; Medway, England

Charity Kase, 24; Rufford, England

Veronica Green, 35; Rochdale, England

Victoria Scone, 27; Cardiff, Wales

Elektra Fence, 29; Burnley, England

Anubis, 19; Brighton, England

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC.co.uk with a VPN free trial.

