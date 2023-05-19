StyleCaster
How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 For Free—Catch All The Drama

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 For Free—Catch All The Drama

Abby Dupes

Abby Dupes
Drag racers — start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back for Season 8, kicking off on Friday, May 12, with 12 comeback queens vying for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” along with the cash prize of $200,000. Since the show has moved around from network to network over the years, you may be wondering how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online for free. But before you hit that ‘play’ button on a new season, let’s do a brief refresher.

All Stars Season 7 was an unprecedented time for the Drag Race All Stars spin-off. For the first time ever, previous winners came back to compete. Additionally, the season made Drag Race herstory as none of the contestants were eliminated all season long. In the first two episodes of All Stars 8, RuPaul makes it clear that those rules were only temporary.

“Classic All-Star rules are in full effect,” RuPaul says. “Each week, I’ll choose one top All Star. She will face off against a secret lip sync assassin. If the top All Star wins, she will send one of her fellow queens home. If the lip sync assassin wins, a secret group vote will determine which queen will get the chop.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season… $4.99+
Mama Ru will be joined by fan-favorite drag queens Alexis Michelle (Season 9), Darienne Lake (Season 6), Heidi N Closet (Season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9), Jessica Wild (Season 2), Jimbo (“Canada’s Drag Race” Season 1, “U.K. vs. the World” Season 1), Kahanna Montrese (Season 11), Kandy Muse (Season 13), LaLa Ri (Season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7) and Naysha Lopez (Season 8). As for judges, the show promises to be a star-studded spectacular, with JoJo Siwa, Zooey Deschanel, Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, and Bowen Yang all set to appear.

After the release of each new episode, fans will also be able to stream new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked — the show that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all of the juicy backstage drama that occurs while the queens anxiously await their fate each week.
So, where can fans stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8? Keep scrolling to see how to watch and stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online for free.

How can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 online?

Just like the last two seasons of All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 can be watched on Paramount+. If you’re new to the streaming service, you can watch the All Stars 8 premiere for free by signing up for a Paramount+ free seven-day trial.

Ofc, after the first episodes, you’ll be hooked and want to keep watching, so subscribing is your best bet. When it comes time to sign up, there are a few different Paramount+ subscription options. The Essential tier with ads is $4.99 per month, or $11.99 per month with the add-on of Showtime, and the Premium tier without ads is $9.99/month, or $11.99/month with Showtime. Since the Essential and Premium tiers with Showtime are the same price, it’s an absolute no-brainer to choose the ad-free version instead.
If you’re streaming internationally, ExpressVPN gives you access to Paramount+, Prime Video, and more platforms. British viewers can also watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 over on  WOW Presents Plus (£5.50 per month or £53 per year), and Australian fans can catch the action on Stan ($10 AUD per month, with a free 30-day trial ).
For another way to stream, check out Prime Video. The first episode from Drag Race All Stars Season 8 is available to watch for free, while the second episode can be streamed with a free trial from Paramount+.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 With Paramount Plus’ Free Trial

Watch 'RuPauls Drag Race All Stars $0+
The best way to watch RuPauls Drag Race All Stars online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch RuPauls Drag Race All Stars  at no cost. Along with RuPauls Drag Race All Stars, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

  1. Visit Paramount Plus’ website.
  2. Click “TRY IT FREE.”
  3. Click “Continue” and choose your plan: The Essential ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month / $49.99 per year (which saves users $10) or the Premium no-ads plan for $9.99 per month / $9.99 per year (which saves users $20.)
  4. Enter your information and payment method.
  5. Start watching RuPauls Drag Race All Stars  with Paramount Plus’ free trial.

Watch RuPauls Drag Race All StarsWith Amazon’s Paramount Plus Free Trial

Watch 'RuPauls Drag Race All Stars'… $0+
If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch RuPauls Drag Race All Stars online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan  Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

  1. Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website
  2. Click “Start your free trials”
  3. Sign into your Amazon account
  4. Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends
  5. Start watching RuPauls Drag Race All Stars for free

Watch RuPauls Drag Race All Stars With T-Mobile & Sprint’s Free Paramount Plus Subscription

Watch 'RuPauls Drag Race All Stars' $0+
If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

When will new episodes of All Stars 8 be released?

All Stars 8 premiered on Friday, May 12, with a special two-episode drop. From there, new episodes will be released one at a time on Fridays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. All episodes will be available on Paramount+ throughout the season, so even if you missed the release date, you’ll be able to watch it now and later.

