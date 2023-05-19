How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 For Free—Catch All The Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Drag racers — start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back for Season 8, kicking off on Friday, May 12, with 12 comeback queens vying for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” along with the cash prize of $200,000. Since the show has moved around from network to network over the years, you may be wondering how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online for free. But before you hit that ‘play’ button on a new season, let’s do a brief refresher.

All Stars Season 7 was an unprecedented time for the Drag Race All Stars spin-off. For the first time ever, previous winners came back to compete. Additionally, the season made Drag Race herstory as none of the contestants were eliminated all season long. In the first two episodes of All Stars 8, RuPaul makes it clear that those rules were only temporary.

“Classic All-Star rules are in full effect,” RuPaul says. “Each week, I’ll choose one top All Star. She will face off against a secret lip sync assassin. If the top All Star wins, she will send one of her fellow queens home. If the lip sync assassin wins, a secret group vote will determine which queen will get the chop.”

Mama Ru will be joined by fan-favorite drag queens Alexis Michelle (Season 9), Darienne Lake (Season 6), Heidi N Closet (Season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9), Jessica Wild (Season 2), Jimbo (“Canada’s Drag Race” Season 1, “U.K. vs. the World” Season 1), Kahanna Montrese (Season 11), Kandy Muse (Season 13), LaLa Ri (Season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5), Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7) and Naysha Lopez (Season 8). As for judges, the show promises to be a star-studded spectacular, with JoJo Siwa, Zooey Deschanel, Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, and Bowen Yang all set to appear.