‘Riverdale’ Is Back—Here’s How to Watch It Live, So You Don’t Miss Archie’s Latest Mystery

With the return of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and the rest of the Riverdale crew, you may want to know how to watch Riverdale live online to not miss a second of the teen noir drama’s latest mystery.

Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics, premiered in 2017 on The CW. The series—which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the chief creative officer of Archie Comics and a writer on shows like Glee and Supergirl—is more sinister take on the Archie Comics and follows Archie Andrews and his friends in Riverale as they investigate the darkness hidden behind the small town’s seemingly perfect image.

Since its premiere, Riverdale has become one of The CW’s highest rated series and made stars out of cast members like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. The show has also won multiple Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

There’s no doubt Riverdale is one of the most popular shows in teen drama history. Read on to find out how to watch Riverdale live online (including some free options), as well as when to watch the new season.

When is Riverdale on tonight?

Riverdale season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m on The CW. Season 5 premiered in January 2021 and returns from its midseason hiatus on August 11, 2021. Riverdale season 5 episodes are followed by season 2 of Nancy Drew.

How to watch Riverdale live

Below are various ways to watch Riverdale live online.

Hulu+ With Live TV is one way to watch Riverdale live. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including The CW to watch Riverdale, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. (Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.)

Free trial: 7 days

Cost: $65 per month

Another way to watch Riverdale live is with Fubo TV. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including The CW to watch Riverdale, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR. Like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV also offers a seven-day free trial The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends.

Free trial: 7 days

Cost: $65 per month

When is Riverdale season 5 on Netflix?

If Netflix follows the same schedule as past Riverdale seasons, it will upload season 5 of Riverdale eight days after its finale, which should be around the end of June or early July 2021.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.