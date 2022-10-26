Here’s How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Live to See How Jen Shah’s Fraud Case Unfolds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been following Jen Shah’s fraud case, you may be wondering how to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live online to see how her legal drama comes to an end.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City—also known as RHOSLC—premiered in November 2020 as the 10th show in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise following The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006; The Real Housewives of New York City in 2007; The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2008; The Real Housewives of D.C. in 2009; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Miami in 2010; and The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas in 2016.

Like the rest of the shows in the Real Housewives franchise, RHOSLC—which stars current cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose—follows the lives of several affluent women living in and around Salt Lake City, Utah.

So where can fans stream RHOSLC? Read on for how to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live online to see all the drama in Utah this season.

When does The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Bravo.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live online

How can fans watch The Real housewives of Salt Lake City live online? The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 airs on Bravo, which is available to stream on services like like Sling TV, which offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, fans will need to subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, which are the plans that offer Bravo.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Along with their half-off deal, Sling TV also has a current promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal. Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live online.

Visit Sling.com and click “Try Us Today” Select Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue as your service Enter your information and payment method Search for “Bravo” and watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 cast includes five Housewives: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose—each of whom has been a Housewife since the first season in 2020. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast also includes three Friends Of (a.k.a. supporting cast members): Angie Harrington, who joined in season 2, Angie Katsanevas, who is a new cast member, and Danna Bui-Negrete, who is also a new cast member. See the full Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 cast below.

Housewives

Lisa Barlow

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Jen Shah

Whitney Rose

Friends of

Angie Harrington

Angie Katsanevas

Danna Bui-Negrete

In an interview with In the Know in October 2022, Heather opened up about how Jen’s guilty plea earlier in 2022 affected their friendship. “The fact that she’s getting sentenced on Nov. 28 affects everyone’s relationship with her going forward, you know?” she said. “I signed up for Jen day one, and if I’m going to ride with her when it’s fun and high, and she’s the queen bee and MVP, then I’m going to ride with her when it’s low, even if it means getting trolled by America. I ride hard for Jen Shah.”

She continued, “I was absolutely devastated, I think as a lot of people were, to have her plead guilty and face this, but I focus less on how I felt about it and what it meant for me and our friendship and just focus on what that took for her to do and what it means for her family — and how it kind of changed everything. I’ve really just been thinking about her and what she’s facing. If the stakes were high when she was high, when she was fighting for her innocence, the stakes are even higher now that she’s being accountable for what she said she’s done.”

Heather also told In The Know about her fallout with her cousin, Whitney, in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3. “We definitely have some heated arguments, but I am loyal to a fault. I want to always be friends, and even when people tell me to my face that they don’t like me or don’t want to be my friend, I’m like, ‘…yet!'” she said. “I don’t know what to say, because after doing press, I’m getting bombarded by the fact that Whitney doesn’t like me. OK, message received! Whitney hates me now, and I was unaware. Now I will have to react and respond to that, but guess what? I’ve been here before, and I’m used to taking it from my friends. […] Whitney showed up for me all season. She was there for me in so many ways all season, and I didn’t think the theme of this season was a falling-out.”

She also discussed the feud between former friends, Meredith and Lisa, after Lisa’s controversial comments about Meredith at the end of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2. “I think absolutely. I know I’m a bit Pollyanna with this, but I think absolutely their friendship is mendable. They have so much in common, starting with the fact that neither of them can twerk,” she said. “When you look at our group of friends, it just makes sense that Lisa and Meredith would be friends. They’re like the two swans that are cooler than all of us. There has to be reproach there, [and] there has to be reconciliation, but it will take time. Meredith is not as easily swayed as the rest of us are by Lisa’s style and charm. Lisa’s a big-city girl, and it’s easy to get lost in the star power of her. Same with Jen, but Meredith is immune to all of that.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Bravo. Shop our Bravo gift guide here.

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.