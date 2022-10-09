Here’s How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Live to See the Most Underrated Housewives Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live to see what fans consider one of the most underrated shows in the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Potomac—also known as RHOP—premiered in January 2016 as the eighth show in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise following The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, The Real Housewives of New York City in 2007, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2008, The Real Housewives of D.C. in 2009, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Miami in 2010.

Like the rest of the shows in the Real Housewives franchise, RHOP—which stars current cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton—follows the lives of several affluent women living in and around Potomac, Maryland, a town outside of Washington D.C. In 2018, In 2018, the American Community Survey ranked Potomac, which has a median income of $240,000, as the sixth-wealthiest city in the United States.

So where can fans watch RHOP? Read on for how to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live online to see all the drama in Maryland this season.

When does The Real Housewives of Potomac air?

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Bravo.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live online

How can fans watch The Real housewives of Potomac live online? The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 airs on Bravo, which is available to stream on services like like Sling TV, which offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans will need to subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, which are the plans that offer Bravo.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Along with their half-off deal, Sling TV also has a current promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal. Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live online.

Visit Sling.com and click “Try Us Today” Select Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue as your service Enter your information and payment method Search for “Bravo” and watch The Real Housewives of Potomac at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT

Who’s in The Real Housewives of Potomac cast?

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast includes seven Housewives: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger, who joined in season 1; Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who joined in season 3; Wendy Osefo, who joined in season 5; and Mia Thornton, who joined in season 6. The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast also includes two Friends Of (a.k.a. supporting cast members): Jacqueline Blake; and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who was a Housewife from seasons 1 to 2 and was a Friend Of in season 3. See the full Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast.

Housewives

Gizelle Bryant

Ashley Darby

Robyn Dixon

Karen Huger

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton

Friend Of

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Jacqueline Blake

In an interview with HollywoodLife in October 2022, Gizelle teased her “fallout” with Candiace on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 occurred because of the lack of appreciation she felt from Candiace after Gizelle supported Candiace in her fight with former cast member, Monique Samuels. “What does change my perspective of that whole fallout was I found out later that… because you know I was very team Candiace about that,” she said. “She didn’t appreciate it or care one way or the other. So as a friend of mine, I’m like, ‘wait a minute, I was riding for you’. And she couldn’t care less.”

Gizelle explained that Candiace’s lack of appreciation was “hurtful” to her. She continued, “And that made me reevaluate the friendship,” Gizelle also revealed that there’s “no turnaround” for her and Candiace’s friendship after season 7. After Gizelle’s interview with HollywoodLife, Candiace clapped back at her co-star in a series of tweets. “Let’s be honest. You are no one’s friend. You come collect a check and go home to those purple walls,” Candiace tweeted .”The small part of me that DID want to believe weren’t total garbage woke up when you decided to get creative with my husband.” Candiace continued in a second tweet, “And don’t insult my intelligence with this bs victimization that you pulled out of your hind parts at 5 o’clock today. It’s as believable as (absent) your storylines.

Ashley, who filed for divorce from her husband Michael Darby in 2022, also told In The Know in October 2022 about how her separation will play out in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7. “I feel like my life goes through so many major moments. And it seems to happen while I’m on the show, whether it’s the birth of my children, or I find out I’m pregnant, or something like that. So when we start filming the show, does it corresponds with so many big moments in my life?” she said. She continued, “That is one where I did contemplate how much I would be comfortable sharing because it’s just such a vulnerable time for me. But I realized that it’s therapeutic to share about my journey. And I actually got—I get quite a bit of support from my friends, from the ladies in the group. So it’s been an interesting time for me.”

In an interview with Page Six in October 2022, Mia, who is seen throwing a drink at Wendy in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 trailer, explained the moment. “I would just say sometimes people talk too much,” said Mia, who famously threw a salad at Candiace in season 6. “I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I have this thing with food, and it flying in the air, clearly.” She continued, “I’m going to work on tossing things. … I immediately go into this, like, ‘Oh, my gosh Mia, no one deserves to have anything thrown at them.’ Like, that’s real rude. I will own that. Self-accountability 101. It’s not the nicest thing to do to anybody.”

Mia also responded to Wendy’s claim that the moment was “unwarranted” and was a way for Mia to have a memorable Housewives TV scene. “Well, I am a ‘Housewife,’ so I don’t look for ‘Housewives’ moments, OK? For the record,” she said. “Everybody has their own viewpoint on situations. All I have to say is tune in, see how it really plays out. I beg to disagree [with Wendy], but she is entitled to her opinion.” She also slammed Wendy for calling her a “crater-faced bitch” in the incident. “It hurts because it’s something that I can’t necessarily do anything about. You immediately start to go into this spiral of, ‘OK, how do I fix it? How do I make sure that I remain mentally strong enough to not allow someone to judge me based off my physical exterior?’” Mia said. “Because there’s so much more to Mia inside that I don’t want people to forever look at me and say, ‘Oh, you know, she has all these acne scars.’ And what does that even matter?”

Who is The Real Housewives of Potomac host?

Andy Cohen hosts The Real Housewives of Potomac reunions. Cohen, who is an executive producer of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, also hosts the reunions for the other eight Real Housewives shows still on air: The Real Housewives of Orange County; The Real Housewives of New York City; The Real Housewives of Atlanta; The Real Housewives of New Jersey; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills; The Real Housewives of Miami; The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City; and The Real Housewives of Dubai. Cohen also hosted the reunions for The Real Housewives of D.C., which was cancelled in 2009 after one season; and The Real Housewives of Dallas, which was cancelled in 2021 after five seasons.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Shop our Bravo gift guide here.

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.