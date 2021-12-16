Here’s How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ For Free to See the New Reboot of ‘RHOM’

If you’ve missed RHOM the past few years, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Miami online for free to see the return of the Bravo reality TV series almost a decade after its cancellation.

The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo in February 2011 with original cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice. The show—which followed the lives of several affluent women living in Miami, Florida, ran for three seasons until its cancellation in 2013. In October 2021, news broke that The Real Housewives of Miami had been rebooted eight years after its cancellation for Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. The news made The Real Housewives of Miami the first cancelled Real Housewives show to be rebooted.

The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives of Dubai, which was announced in 2021 and is the first international Real Housewives show to air in the U.S., will premiere in 2022. (The Real Housewives of D.C. was cancelled in 2010 after one season, while The Real Housewives of Dallas was cancelled in 2021 after five seasons.)

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Miami online for free. Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Real Housewives of Miami reboot at no cost.

When does The Real Housewives of Miami come out?

The Real Housewives of Miami season four premieres on December 16, 2021, on Peacock.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Miami online

The Real Housewives of Miami is available to stream on Peacock, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, which users can sign up for with just their email, offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month and is ad-supported, includes the same content as Peacock Free but with even more TV shows and movies, as well as Peacock originals such as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and new Universal Pictures movies like Halloween Kills and The Boss Baby: Family Business. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month and is ad-free, has the same offerings as Peacock Free ad Peacock Premium without ads.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Miami online for free

Here’s how to watch The Real Housewives of Miami online for free, even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription—yet. Read on for our tips and tricks to stream The Real Housewives of Miami reboot at no cost.

While RHOM is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, fans can watch the first two episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami online for free with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email—offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen.

If fans want to watch more episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, however, they’ll need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which don’t offer free trials. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, has everything that the free plan has as well as live sports, live events, exclusive Peacock series and movies (like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), next-day episodes to NBC shows and even more TV shows and movies that the free plan doesn’t have. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, has everything Peacock Premium has but with no ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Real Housewives of Miami with Peacock, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock Free, Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Search for The Real Housewives of Miami and watch the show

If you want to watch the whole season of The Real Housewives of Miami online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below. Cox subscribers, who have Cox Internet Customer with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video, also have access to free Peacock Premium subscriptions.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity or Cox account Search for The Real housewives of Miami and watch the show

Another free and cheap way to watch The Real Housewives of Miami is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami are available to stream the next day on Hayu, an international streaming service which offers a 30-day free trial. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. As for Hayu, the service costs $6.99 per month after its 30-day free trial ends, which means that it costs just $15.31 to subscribe to both Hayu and ExpressVPN to watch The Real Housewives of Miami hours after new episodes are released. That’s about $40 less than most cable services. Along with The Real Housewives of Miami, Hayu also offers more than 250 other shows, including the Real Housewives franchise, the Below Deck franchise and The Bachelor franchise—all of which upload new episodes the day after they air.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Hayu and ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK, Canada or Australia Sign up for Hayu Log into your account and start watching Hayu

How many episodes is The Real Housewives of Miami?

There are 10 episodes in The Real Housewives of Miami season four.

Who’s in The Real Housewives of Miami cast?

The Real Housewives of Miami season four cast includes returning cast members Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, who were also in season three. The Real Housewives of Miami season four also marks the return of Larsa Pippen, who starred in the first season of the Bravo reality TV series. Season four of The Real Housewives of Miami also includes Adriana De Moura and Marysol Patton, who were Housewives in the original show, as “friends of” in the reboot. See the full list of The Real Housewives of Miami season four cast below.

Guerdy Abraira

Alexia Echevarria

Lisa Hochstein

Julia Lemigova

Nicole Martin

Larsa Pippen

Adriana De Moura (Friend)

Marysol Patton (Friend)

Kiki Barth (Friend)

Why was The Real Housewives of Miami cancelled?

Why was The Real Housewives of Miami cancelled? The Real Housewives of Miami was cancelled in 2013 after three seasons. In a video on his Instagram Stories in 2020, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, revealed that Bravo cancelled The Real Housewives of Miami after season three due to low ratings.

“It looks like a well-lit telenovela. The women are so beautiful. And the men and Miami. People ask me about Miami all the time and say will you ever bring it back?’ he said. ““The reason that we let it go was, I remember the ratings went down toward the end of the season. Which never happens. Like it went down for the reunion, and if it’s going down toward the end that’s just never a good sign. But anyway, I hear your love all the time and really appreciate the show and the women.”

Cohen speculated that the drop in ratings was due to the lack of screen time of Mama Elsa, Marysol’s mother who was a fan-favorite on the series. “And mama Elsa got sick and dropped out so that was a big hit for the show, it was…it just ended,” he said.

Lea Black, who starred on The Real Housewives of Miami from seasons one to three, claimed in a past interview that the show was cancelled due to the change in air times. “It wasn’t the ratings because the ratings were equal to many of the other shows on the air at the time so I don’t think it was the ratings,” she said. “The scheduling might have had something to do with it because they [Bravo] changed every week, it was on a different night or different times so that was a little confusing. For me, it was just a blip on my radar, it was four years, 30 episodes, three seasons out of my life. I met some interesting people, some of it was a bit of fun and I learned some hard lessons you know things you not only experienced in life, like people willing to do anything for attention.”

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.