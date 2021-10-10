Here’s How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Melbourne’ in the US to See the Best International Housewives Show

If you’ve seen every American Real Housewives franchise, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne in the US to see what the international versions of the Real Housewives have to offer.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, which is often seen by fans as the best international Real Housewives franchise, premiered in February 2014 with original cast members, Gina Liano, Jackie Gillies, Andrea Moss, Janet Roach, Chyka Keebaugh and Lydia Schiavello. Like the American Real Housewives shows, The Real Housewives of Melbourne follows of several affluent women in living Melbourne, Australia.

The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOM have since been cancelled, but the rest of the Housewives universe continue to thrive especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

But what about The Real Housewives of Melbourne? Read on ahead for how to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne in the US if you’ve seen every American franchise Bravo has to offer.

When does The Real Housewives of Melbourne 2021 start?

The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on FOX Arena. In the US, The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. ET and 3:30 a.m. PT.

When does The Real Housewives of Melbourne 2021 air?

The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. AEST on FOX Arena. In the US, The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 airs on Sundays at 6:30 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne 2021 in the US

So how can Americans watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne in the US to see the best international Real Housewives franchise.

The best way to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Melbourne are available to stream the next day on Hayu, an international streaming service, which offers a 30-day free trial. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. As for Hayu, the service costs $6.99 per month after its 30-day free trial ends, which means that it costs just $15.31 to subscribe to both Hayu and ExpressVPN to watch The Real Housewives of Melbourne hours after new episodes air. (Past episodes are also available to stream.) Along with The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Hayu also offers more than 250 other shows, including the Real Housewives franchise, the Below Deck franchise and The Bachelor franchise—all of which upload new episodes the day after they air.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Hayu and ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK or Canada. Visit Hayu Click “Try For Free” Sign up with your email address or Facebook account Click “Start Your Free Trial” Enter your payment information and click “Submit your details” Start watching The Real Housewives of Melbourne

Who is in The Real Housewives of Melbourne 2021 cast?

The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 cast includes Jackie Gillies, Janet Roach, Gamble Breaux, Cherry Dipietrantonio, Simone Elliott, Kyla Kirkpatrick and Anjali Rao. Jackie, Janet and Gamble are returning cast members, while Cherry, Simone, Kyla and Anjali are new cast members.

How many episodes is The Real Housewives of Melbourne 2021?

The Real Housewives of Melbourne season 5 is 10 episodes.

